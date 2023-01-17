Read full article on original website
Related
uvureview.com
A guide to UVU student life and wellness resources
UVU is home to an impressive collection of life and wellness activities for full-time (10+ credits) students. After sitting down with Dustin Lamont, Program Director of Student Life and Wellness Center Operations, The Review has compiled the following list of currently available resources for student reference. UVU Intramurals. Available Sports.
uvureview.com
New study suite in Library for students with children
The Fulton Library is holding an open house for the new Gibson Family Foundation Study Suite from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, with guided tours at 12 p.m. each day. The Library has created a unique space for students who have children, complete with study rooms, lactation and changing rooms, children’s books and play areas.
uvureview.com
This week on campus: U-Impact Week
As we delve deeper into the new semester, school organizations and clubs have already begun mapping out various interactive campus-sponsored activities and events for students. This week, the UVU Social Impact Fellows and the Center for Social Impact both take center stage to commemorate its annual U-Impact week. The U-Impact...
uvureview.com
Wrestling hosts national heavyweights #13 UNI and #3 ISU over the weekend to open up Big 12
Utah Valley University wrestling fell to nationally ranked Big 12 opponents in the #13 University of Northern Iowa Panthers (4-2, 2-1) 9-34 last friday and the #3 Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 3-0) 9-31 last saturday. The Wolverines found themselves down 0-24 early in the team score after dropping their first...
uvureview.com
Men’s basketball bounces back with 30-point victory over ACU
The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the Abilene Christian University Wildcats 84-54 in a Western Athletic Conference showdown held at the UCCU Center in Orem, Utah on Wednesdasy. With the win the Wolverines move to 15-5 on the year and 6-1 in WAC play. After a tight first few minutes...
Comments / 0