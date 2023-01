Two Roads Development and Rockpoint unveiled Rivage Bal Harbour, a rare condominium property located in one of South Florida’s most exclusive enclaves. Made up of only 61 sky villas, the oceanfront development boasts an all-star design team, with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Rottet Studio leading architecture and interior designs, respectively. The exclusive waterfront location and boutique format makes this one of Related’s priciest new projects, with “sky villas” starting at roughly $8M and the penthouses going up as high as $64M. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM) is the property’s exclusive sales partner; Pablo Alfaro will serve as sales director.

BAL HARBOUR, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO