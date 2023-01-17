ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francisville, LA

theadvocate.com

Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’

A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
HENDERSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s

Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Mother of John Bel Edwards dies; governor recalls her faith, 'best red beans and rice'

Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor's office said Friday. She was 87. "She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a statement. "She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice."
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts employee arrested for theft

A St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court employee was arrested recently for alleged theft of funds. According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, an investigation into alleged theft of funds by an employee of the St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court office took place after a complaint was received by the Clerk of Court.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Mysterious package from 'sovereign citizen' closes Tangipahaoa courthouse, sheriff's office says

The Tangipahoa Parish courthouse in Amite was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Friday because of a mysterious package, the sheriff's office said. The person who dropped off the package has previously identified as a "sovereign citizen," the sheriff's office said. The FBI identifies sovereign citizens as part of a loose movement that believes "the government is operating outside of its jurisdiction and generally do not recognize federal, state, or local laws, policies, or governmental regulations."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New entrant to Louisiana governor's race: state Rep. Richard Nelson

State Rep. Richard Nelson, a first term 36-year-old Republican from Mandeville, said Wednesday he is running for governor. Nelson, an attorney and former diplomat, announced his bid in a video that took aim at politicians “who are stuck in the past,” which featured costumed dinosaurs roaming around the state Capitol.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE

