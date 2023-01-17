The Game has shown some love to 50 Cent and Dr. Dre for helping bring his dreams to life on the 18th anniversary of his major label debut, The Documentary. On Wednesday (January 18), the Compton native took to Instagram to celebrate the album by reflecting on its recording process and what it took to get the project done. According to The Game, his main goal was to tell his story and give his son a chance to live a different life than his father had.

