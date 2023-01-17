Read full article on original website
MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup
MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
Chrisean Rock Kicks In TV After Being Forcibly Removed From Blueface Interview
Chrisean Rock had to be escorted out of a podcasting studio after an outburst during an interview alongside boyfriend Blueface. In a clip shared to Instagram by No Jumper on Thursday (January 19), Rock can first be heard off camera, screaming at her partner to come to her. The camera then pans to the troubled reality star, who can be seen sitting on the ground.
Drake Gets Last-Minute Treatment On 'Piece Of Shit' Ankle Ahead Of Harlem Shows
Drake has undergone “last-minute treatment” of his ankle in order to prepare for his upcoming shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The update comes after Drizzy pushed back the date of the shows twice. While the 6 God was meant to take the iconic Apollo stage last November, he delayed the show following the death of TakeOff. He then delayed the shows again until this January 21 and 22 due to “production delays.”
The Game Shows Love To 50 Cent & Dr. Dre While Celebrating ‘The Documentary’ Anniversary
The Game has shown some love to 50 Cent and Dr. Dre for helping bring his dreams to life on the 18th anniversary of his major label debut, The Documentary. On Wednesday (January 18), the Compton native took to Instagram to celebrate the album by reflecting on its recording process and what it took to get the project done. According to The Game, his main goal was to tell his story and give his son a chance to live a different life than his father had.
Vado Claims His Bars On 2018's ‘Da Hated’ Is Verse Of The Decade
Vado has made his claim for the verse of the decade after the lyrical display he showcased on 2018’s “Da Hated” featuring Dave East. With over four years passing since the track arrived and the calendar well into the 2020s, the Harlem spitter made the bold declaration in a recent Instagram comment regarding the greatness of “Da Hated.”
Skepta Reflects On ‘Fuckin’ Hard’ Unreleased Frank Ocean Collab
Skepta and Frank Ocean‘s 2018 collaboration “Little Demon” was never properly released, which has led the British rapper to reminisce about what could have been. Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (January 18), Skepta reflected on the track and the bars he laid down. While he noted how “fuckin’ hard” they were, he also admitted he couldn’t remember all of them.
Wack 100 Trolls Gunna With New Song ‘Inspired’ By His Plea Deal
Wack 100 has continued to troll Gunna by helping pen a new song he says is “inspired” by the rapper’s recent plea deal he took ahead of YSL’s RICO trial. Wack was one of the first to accuse Gunna of snitching on Young Thug and the YSL crew following his release from jail last month. The 29-year-old entered an Alford plea, pleading guilty to one racketeering conspiracy charge in the interest of his freedom.
Macklemore Salutes ‘Heroes’ DJ Quik & N.W.A On New DJ Premier Collab
Has released the music video for his new single “Heroes” featuring the legendary DJ Premier, which honors some of his idols, such as DJ Quik and N.W.A. Check it out below. The video, which Macklemore and Jake Magraw directed, was released on Friday (January 20) and finds the Seattle-bred rapper taking viewers on a ride through New York City. Various scenes show Macklemore on graffiti-filled rooftops and rapping in front of a bodega about his heroes.
Joey Bada$$ Delivers Dreamy Cover Of Mos Def's 'Umi Says': Watch
Joey Bada$$ has performed a slow and seductive cover of Mos Def’s 1999 track “Umi Says.”. The performance came as part of Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version series, which has previously produced viral covers from Childish Gambino (Tamia “So Into You”), 6LACK (Erykah Badu “On & On”) and Denzel Curry (Rage Against the Machine “Bulls On Parade”).
Nelly's 'Possessed' Performance Gets Spoofed By Lil Fizz & Spice Adams
Nelly’s recent bizarre performance has spawned a few spoofs from Lil Fizz and Spice Adams. The performance in question, which was caught on camera by a fan in Melbourne, Australia, captured the County Grammar star caressing his microphone as he sang his 2004 hit “Over and Over.”. One...
TDE’s Punch Reflects On ‘Surreal’ Success Of SZA’s ‘SOS’
Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson has reflected on the commercial success of SZA’s SOS album with the project dominating the charts more than a month after its release. Punch took to Twitter on Thursday (January 19) with a heartfelt tweet thanking everyone involved with making...
Just Blaze Unearths Unreleased Music With JAY-Z, Ghostface Killah, Madlib & More
Just Blaze has enthralled rap fans by unearthing a treasure trove of unreleased music, including never-before-heard material from JAY-Z, Ghostface Killah, Madlib and more. The former Roc-A-Fella hitmaker shared a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday (January 17) showing several CDs he had dug up from his vast storage vault while having a clean-out.
Future Teases Joint Album With Metro Boomin Coming In 2023
Future has teased a new collaborative album with Metro Boomin that’s set to arrive sometime this year. On Wednesday (January 18), the Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a post from another Instagram account claiming the pair are prepping a joint project. Included in the post are photos of Future and Metro together, along with a video of Metro hinting at them reuniting for more than just a few songs.
DJ Wegun Enlists Punchnello For High-Octane ‘Ground Zero’
One of South Korea’s go-to DJ-producers, DJ Wegun unleashes his latest club-ready cut, “Ground Zero,” featuring the return of punchnello. Released on January 18 via AOMG, “Ground Zero” is both bouncy and abrasive, an uptempo hip hop track that describes a dizzying night of partying, touching on hedonism and/or sense of freedom (Unleashed now / Outta control / I’m bout to go crazy)—with the accompanying visual featuring footage from a club (and a cameo from Yugyeom and Jay Park).
Freddie Gibbs Links With Jeezy, Big Sean & More In 'Rabbit Vision' Video
Freddie Gibbs has dropped the music video for “Rabbit Vision,” off his latest album $oul $old $eparately — check it out below. Directed by Gibbs, Harley Astoria and Ben “Lambo” Lambert, the video features grainy, VHS-style footage of the ESGN rapper’s musical journey over the years, from tearing down stages, recording in hotel rooms and enjoying the spoils of his success.
50 Cent Hypes 'BMF' Spin-Offs As Series Gets Renewed For Third Season
50 Cent has teased multiple BMF spin-offs he’s got in the works as the STARZ TV show based on the Detroit kingpin family has been renewed for a third season. According to Variety, BMF has received the green light for Season 3. The announcement comes shortly after the premiere of Season 2 earlier in January, which brought in 4.1million multiplatform viewers.
Dave East Unveils Diadora Sneaker Collaboration: 'For The Hustlers'
Dave East has unveiled a brand new sneaker collaboration with Diadora where he designed his own colorway for the N9002 silhouette. Earlier this week, the Harlem-bred rapper jumped on Instagram to share a few promotional shots of the new sneakers set to arrive exclusively at Foot Locker on January 29 in a full size men’s run (8-13). In the post, East rocked the kicks with a fresh tracksuit in the same colorway before showing them off again with a blue letterman jacket ensemble.
Ab-Soul Seeks Peaceful Escape In Stunning ‘It Be Like That’ Video
Ab-Soul has dropped a stunning new music video for “It Be Like That” which vividly captures his battle with depression and his desire for a peaceful escape. The music video directed by Soulo himself opens with a car coming to a park on a desert road before switching to a shot of SiR standing on the barren land. The video then bounces between scenes of Ab-Soul sitting next to the parked car and inside an empty room where he gets his rhymes off about coming to terms with the tough cards he been dealt in life.
D-Dot Praises The Neptunes’ Work On Ma$e’s ‘Harlem World’: ‘These Dudes Is Fire’
D-Dot, who served as an executive producer on Ma$e‘s Harlem World album, has given credit to The Neptunes for bringing a skillset to the project his Hitmen collective didn’t possess. The Bad Boy production maestro (real name Deric Angelettie) joined Torae and Bonsu Thompson for an episode of...
J. Cole Drops Surprise New Song 'Procrastination' Using Fan's YouTube Beat
J. Cole has tapped into the world of “type beats” for his latest (and most unorthodox) release: a surprise song called “Procrastination (Broke)” — check it out below. Rather than being rolled out on Cole’s official channels on Spotify and Apple Music, the track was...
