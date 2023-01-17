ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list

The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville LB Monty Montgomery makes his commitment to Ole Miss

After visiting Ole Miss this week, Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery has made his commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. Montgomery was recently able to secure one more year of eligibility thanks to a medical hardship waver granted by the NCAA. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

In-state '25 target Jasper Johnson receives Louisville offer

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 247Sports top-rated in-state prospect in the 2025 class. Woodford County guard Jasper Johnson reported the offer from UofL head coach Kenny Payne via his Twitter profile. The 6-foot-2 guard is listed as the No. 33 player nationally in his class and the No....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tribune-Review

Pitt pounds Louisville, improves to 6-2 in ACC games

If the numbers on Greg Elliott’s stat line looked bad, he either didn’t notice or merely believed a reversal of misfortune was in order. He trusted his ability to make shots, kept firing and ended up Wednesday night with a Pitt career-high 23 points in a 75-54 victory against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville portal linebacker will be on Ole Miss campus Thursday

Ole Miss will host Louisville transfer portal linebacker Monty Montgomery on Thursday. Montgomery tweeted his plans to be in Oxford Thursday on Wednesday morning. Montgomery was recently able to secure one more year of eligibility thanks to a medical hardship waver granted by the NCAA. Apparently, it is somewhat shocking that he has chosen to not play that extra season in Louisville. The Cardinals announced he had received the medical hardship three weeks ago and that he planned on returning to Louisville. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Louisville women add transfer from Georgia Tech

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has been very successful in recent years in the transfer portal. U of L announced the addition of transfer guard Eylia Love from Georgia Tech. She will be eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Mark Wahlberg visiting Louisville to unveil new tequila line at Liquor Barn on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila business in Kentucky. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila, and he will be in Louisville on Saturday to sign bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The signing will not include any personal memorabilia.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy