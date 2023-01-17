Read full article on original website
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list
The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
NOTEBOOK: Louisville baseball preparing for the season
It’s almost that time for the first pitch of the season. The University of Louisville baseball team will play its first game of the season in less than one month and it’s a busy time for Cardinals’ coach Dan McDonnell and his staff. The Cardinals have a...
Louisville Trinity punter Carter Schwartz eyeing opportunity with Cardinals
Louisville Trinity 2023 punter Carter Schwartz is back on the recruiting market. The local product announced a commitment to Kentucky in October but reopened his recruiting process earlier in the week. The hometown Cardinals were quick to express an interest with new special teams coordinator Karl Maslowski building a relationship.
Louisville LB Monty Montgomery makes his commitment to Ole Miss
After visiting Ole Miss this week, Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery has made his commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. Montgomery was recently able to secure one more year of eligibility thanks to a medical hardship waver granted by the NCAA. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
In-state '25 target Jasper Johnson receives Louisville offer
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 247Sports top-rated in-state prospect in the 2025 class. Woodford County guard Jasper Johnson reported the offer from UofL head coach Kenny Payne via his Twitter profile. The 6-foot-2 guard is listed as the No. 33 player nationally in his class and the No....
Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game
When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.
Louisville Football's Biggest Remaining Transfer Portal Needs
These are the four positions that the Cardinals need to add through the transfer portal in advance of the 2023 season.
Race to Rock Bottom: 2018 Pitt vs 2022 Louisville
Louisville is on pace to surpass the depths reached by an infamously bad Pitt Panthers team.
Pitt pounds Louisville, improves to 6-2 in ACC games
If the numbers on Greg Elliott’s stat line looked bad, he either didn’t notice or merely believed a reversal of misfortune was in order. He trusted his ability to make shots, kept firing and ended up Wednesday night with a Pitt career-high 23 points in a 75-54 victory against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center.
El Ellis on smack talking at Louisville: ‘It ain’t really much you can say when you’re 2-16’
In the midst of a season in which his team is now 2-17 and 0-8 in the ACC, first-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne has encouraged his players to have more swagger. Senior guard El Ellis said it’s hard to talk smack when you’re losing virtually every game. “It...
Louisville portal linebacker will be on Ole Miss campus Thursday
Ole Miss will host Louisville transfer portal linebacker Monty Montgomery on Thursday. Montgomery tweeted his plans to be in Oxford Thursday on Wednesday morning. Montgomery was recently able to secure one more year of eligibility thanks to a medical hardship waver granted by the NCAA. Apparently, it is somewhat shocking that he has chosen to not play that extra season in Louisville. The Cardinals announced he had received the medical hardship three weeks ago and that he planned on returning to Louisville. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
2025 target Antonio Harris enjoys latest visit with Cardinals
Among the many prospects that made an unofficial visit Louisville last weekend was 2025 defensive back Antonio Harris. A local target at Male High, Harris has made multiple visits at UofL but this was the first since Jeff Brohm was introduced as the program's head coach. "Louisville was really nice...
Louisville women add transfer from Georgia Tech
University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has been very successful in recent years in the transfer portal. U of L announced the addition of transfer guard Eylia Love from Georgia Tech. She will be eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility.
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
Washington County, Kentucky, schools canceling classes next Thursday for basketball tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington County Schools will let kids skip class next Thursday. The Washington County High School boy's basketball team won the 5th Region All "A" Tournament and advanced to the Kentucky All "A" Classic Tournament. School will be out while the Commanders play Lexington Christian Academy at...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
Mark Wahlberg visiting Louisville to unveil new tequila line at Liquor Barn on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila business in Kentucky. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila, and he will be in Louisville on Saturday to sign bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The signing will not include any personal memorabilia.
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
