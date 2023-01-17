ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rough Draft Atlanta

Protester killed near 'Cop City' site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism

A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […]
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Twitter suspends account calling for 'night of rage' following protester death

ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a "night of rage" after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
Rough Draft Atlanta

The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: 'Leaving the party a little too early'

Editor's Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I've never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn't matter if it's a party or […]
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Georgia law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the Downtown Connector overnight. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the interstate near John Lewis Freedom Parkway. The driver in the deadly...
