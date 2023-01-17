Read full article on original website
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
Metro Atlanta pastors discuss Dr. King’s holiday and the role of the church during King’s movement
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — As many honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we know his legacy and roots are deep within the church especially in Atlanta. “Today’s is special for a variety of ways. A drum major of justice,” said Pastor E. Dewey Smith Jr. with Greater Travelers Rest.
Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism
A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Twitter suspends account calling for 'retaliation' for protestor killed near planned police training site
ATLANTA - Twitter has suspended an account that called for a "night of rage" after a person was killed during demonstrations surrounding a planned Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement shot and killed a protestor who shot a Georgia state...
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Widow of Midtown shooting victim remembers husband as funny and kind man
Alicia Freeman feared the worst when she received a call from Grady Memorial Hospital telling her that her husband had b...
Historic Atlanta restaurant that fed Dr. King for years honors his legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a restaurant in our city where you can sit down and feel the presence of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a native son of Atlanta. Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant is currently on Northside Drive. The original location is where...
Black Atlantans Keep Getting Hit By Cars. This City Lawmaker Is Trying to Change That.
Getting hit by a car is a personal experience that Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier doesn’t want any of his constituents to endure the way he did years ago. On Jan. 3, Dozier, who represents District 4, introduced a set of proposed changes to zoning laws around the Atlanta BeltLine.
Beloved Zoo Atlanta hawk dies after getting into fight with wild animal
A beloved Zoo Atlanta’s “World of Wild Theater”member died this week. Zoo officials said 23-year-old Tahoe the Harris hawk got into a fight with a wild animal in his secure outdoor mew and died from his injuries. It is unclear what animal attacked Tahoe and how it...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
Children return to class after tornadoes strike Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Children returned to school Friday in the City of Griffin and Spalding County for a half-day, to be with each other for the first time since the tornadoes tore through their communities last week. Their neighborhoods were some of the hardest hit in north Georgia.
Henry County NAACP holds annual MLK Parade and Peace March
School bands, local churches and more filled the streets in McDonough on January 16 in the annual Henry County NAACP MLK Parade and Peace March to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Photos by Megan Seibel.
‘We need an independent investigation:’ Protest supporter says those arrested did not deserve it
ATLANTA — Outside the DeKalb County Jail, supporters gathered and made noise, hoping those above could hear their support. One supporter, Misty Novitch, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that those arrested do not deserve it. “The state of Georgia is trying to...
Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death
ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Stone Mountain conducted a Freedom March & Honorary Street Renaming Celebration. The street that was once E. Mountain Street is now named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in honor of the Great Civil Rights Activist.
Atlanta police on ‘high alert’ due to threats of violence after protester killed by troopers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta police said they are aware of calls to violence from people sympathetic to a protester killed by police at the site of a planned police training facility and are on ‘high alert.’. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed Wednesday after he shot...
1 arrested, 2 wanted after dozens of cars broken into at Downtown Atlanta apartment garage
ATLANTA - Police have one man in custody and are searching for two more after more than two dozen cars were targeted for break-ins at a Downtown Atlanta parking garage. It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the parking garage for apartments located on the corner of Auburn and Piedmont avenues.
Thousands march, attend church service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ATLANTA — From inspirational songs to youth performances to thought-provoking speeches, dozens gathered inside Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday that celebrated what would have been his 94th birthday. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the service where he said...
The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’
Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Georgia law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the Downtown Connector overnight. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the interstate near John Lewis Freedom Parkway. The driver in the deadly...
