NEA Grant to BWAF for Podcasts Elevating ‘Forgotten Women’ in Architecture (Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation)

January 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade ruling, just a year after this landmark legislation was overturned by the Supreme Court. In recognition of this historic event, and in response to the damaging repercussions of the recent Dobbs decision, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation is convening the panel discussion, “Where Are We Now: 50 Years After Roe.“

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO