NEA Grant to BWAF for Podcasts Elevating ‘Forgotten Women’ in Architecture (Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation)

By Submissions
csengineermag.com
 5 days ago
csengineermag.com

TALK: Post-Roe, ‘Where Are We Now?’ BWAF Panel Marks Roe v Wade’s 50 Years (Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation, ArchiteXX)

January 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade ruling, just a year after this landmark legislation was overturned by the Supreme Court. In recognition of this historic event, and in response to the damaging repercussions of the recent Dobbs decision, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation is convening the panel discussion, “Where Are We Now: 50 Years After Roe.“
NEW YORK CITY, NY
csengineermag.com

Prometheus Materials Appoints Vishaan Chakrabarti to Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prometheus Materials, a leader in sustainable building materials, today announced the appointment of Vishaan Chakrabarti, FAIA FRAIC, to its Board of Directors. Chakrabarti joins a dedicated leadership team working to harness Prometheus Materials’ technology to accelerate the world’s transition to a carbon-negative future. This...
csengineermag.com

SFPE Foundation Awards Research Grant to Study Integration of Fire Protection Systems in Building Information Modeling

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland – The SFPE Foundation, a charitable organization focused on enhancing the scientific understanding of fire and its interaction with the social, natural, and built environments, announces the funding of research into integration of Building Information Modeling (BIM) for the design, verification, and maintenance of proper fire protection systems in buildings. The research will be led by Principal Investigator Stephen Roth, PE, President and Chief Technology Officer at Carmelsoft.
MARYLAND STATE
csengineermag.com

DFI Educational Trust Awards 15 Scholarships to Students Pursuing Careers in Deep Foundations

Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded 15 scholarships totaling $50,000 to students pursuing careers in civil and geotechnical engineering. The DFI Educational Trust manages 19 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $1.9 million in...

