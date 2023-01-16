NEA Grant to BWAF for Podcasts Elevating ‘Forgotten Women’ in Architecture (Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation)

Read full article on original website
Local education group earns $15M grant for community schools project
“This is a true game-changer not only for the schools that will be the first to implement this strategy but serves as a much-needed resource for families and communities.”
TALK: Post-Roe, ‘Where Are We Now?’ BWAF Panel Marks Roe v Wade’s 50 Years (Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation, ArchiteXX)
January 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade ruling, just a year after this landmark legislation was overturned by the Supreme Court. In recognition of this historic event, and in response to the damaging repercussions of the recent Dobbs decision, the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation is convening the panel discussion, “Where Are We Now: 50 Years After Roe.“
WARE MALCOMB ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF YAMINI MUDALIAR TO STUDIO MANAGER, ARCHITECTURE IN ATLANTA OFFICE
Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced that Yamini Mudaliar has been promoted to Studio Manger, Architecture in the firm’s Atlanta office. In the role, Mudaliar will help lead the growth and management of the Atlanta Architecture Studio and manage select projects. Mudaliar joined Ware Malcomb in...
Prometheus Materials Appoints Vishaan Chakrabarti to Board of Directors
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prometheus Materials, a leader in sustainable building materials, today announced the appointment of Vishaan Chakrabarti, FAIA FRAIC, to its Board of Directors. Chakrabarti joins a dedicated leadership team working to harness Prometheus Materials’ technology to accelerate the world’s transition to a carbon-negative future. This...
SFPE Foundation Awards Research Grant to Study Integration of Fire Protection Systems in Building Information Modeling
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland – The SFPE Foundation, a charitable organization focused on enhancing the scientific understanding of fire and its interaction with the social, natural, and built environments, announces the funding of research into integration of Building Information Modeling (BIM) for the design, verification, and maintenance of proper fire protection systems in buildings. The research will be led by Principal Investigator Stephen Roth, PE, President and Chief Technology Officer at Carmelsoft.
DFI Educational Trust Awards 15 Scholarships to Students Pursuing Careers in Deep Foundations
Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded 15 scholarships totaling $50,000 to students pursuing careers in civil and geotechnical engineering. The DFI Educational Trust manages 19 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded $1.9 million in...
