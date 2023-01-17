Local activist reacts to Bob Lonsberry’s recent column. This week, Bob Lonsberry wrote a column in which he argues that Kathy Hochul’s recently announced housing plan – tasking local governments to restore old properties or build new ones while funding them accordingly – amounts to “colonization” and even “cultural cleansing.” To give his argument flavor, he arouses the specters of undocumented immigrants and “folks relying on welfare programs” from cities, not only stoking racial animosity but sensationalizing the program as some sort of resettlement operation. The author later claims that his words are not “out of xenophobia or classism or any other sort of prejudice” after deploying increasingly xenophobic and classist rhetoric. He might as well say “no offense” to your face immediately after brutally insulting your family, your intelligence, and your dog.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO