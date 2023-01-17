Read full article on original website
Kelly Wade Monroe, 62, Wellsville
Kelly Wade Monroe, 62, of Maple Avenue, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Jones Memorial Hospital. He was born in Wellsville on November 29, 1960 the son of the late John “Skip” and Sandra (Graves) Monroe. On July 30, 1988 in Trinity Lutheran church he married Mary Mallory, who survives.
Gary Joseph Weinreber, 71, Wellsville
Gary Joseph Weinreber, 71, of Lee Place passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Bath VA Care Center. He was born in Buffalo, NY on May 14, 1951 the son of the late Carl James and Mary Elizabeth (Armstrong) Weinreber. On March 12, 1988 in Marge Ackerman’s home in Wellsville, he married his loving wife of 34 years, Sandra Lee Baldwin, who survives.
Kenneth (Ken) Paul Gray, 78, Andover
Kenneth (Ken) Paul Gray, 78, of Andover, NY, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the loving company of his closest family, following a short fight with a sudden respiratory illness. Ken was born on January 29, 1944 in Troy, NY to C. Wellington...
Friendship/Scio basketball teams with a sweep; Houghton’s Jessica Prentice scores 1,000th; Wellsville swimming, C-R hoops win (photos)
HOUGHTON — It’s been nearly 10 years since Houghton Academy last saw a player punch an exclusive ticket into a club where some of the school’s elites from the past have forever encapsulated their careers playing the game. The last entrant is also the Panthers’ All-Time leader in scoring, a cornerstone to the team’s Sectional Championship back in 2014 — Derek Brooks.
Team effort leads Genesee Valley/Belfast to victory, roundup and volleyball action
FILLMORE — The mid-season gauntlet for the Lady Eagles of Fillmore continued on Wednesday after a close, hard-fought battle with Avoca/Prattsburgh at the Barkley Showcase this past weekend. With opponents like Allegany-Limestone, Andover/Whitesville, Genesee Valley/Belfast and Jasper-Troupsburg all forthcoming, the next opponent in line would feature a Section VI...
Wellsville Village Police Reports
Officers make felony DWI, child endangerment, harassment, and probation arrests. All those accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Ryan J. Sheridan, age 29 of Wellsville, charging him with DWI (Class D Felony), AUO 1st (Class E Felony), Refusal to take a breath test, Use a Rented/Loaned/Leased Vehicle w/o Interlock, Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle and Speed in Zone. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Highland Avenue. Sheridan was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Sheridan is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm.
B-R bounces back with big win, Estep paces A/W; Scio/Friendship fall to Arkport/Canaseraga (photos and story)
FRIENDSHIP — Tuesday night called for an evening of cold rain. In Friendship, that was the case both inside and outside of the gym. Indoors, that was caused by the Arkport/Canaseraga Wolves, as they ignited their three-point play from downtown right from the very beginning. At the end of the , the team launched 14 of them to set the tone against host Friendship/Scio in what was a brilliant first half to successfully climb back to the .500 mark on the season with a 66-34 victory.
Allegany County Legislators will meet January 18th in Belmont, read agenda
Committee of the Whole starts a full day of meetings. Anyone can watch Allegany County Legislature in action via Facebook live stream. 2022 – 2025 Board of Legislators: front row (left to right): Janice Burdick, Philip Stockin, Brooke Harris, Kevin “Fred” Demick, Debra Root; back row (left to right): Philip Curran, Steven Havey, Adam Cyr, John Ricci, Dwight Fanton, James Rumfelt, Dwight “Mike” Healy, Gretchen Hanchett, Gary Barnes, Jennifer Ricketts-Swales.
Letter to the Editor: A lack of housing is a serious issue for rural communities
Local activist reacts to Bob Lonsberry’s recent column. This week, Bob Lonsberry wrote a column in which he argues that Kathy Hochul’s recently announced housing plan – tasking local governments to restore old properties or build new ones while funding them accordingly – amounts to “colonization” and even “cultural cleansing.” To give his argument flavor, he arouses the specters of undocumented immigrants and “folks relying on welfare programs” from cities, not only stoking racial animosity but sensationalizing the program as some sort of resettlement operation. The author later claims that his words are not “out of xenophobia or classism or any other sort of prejudice” after deploying increasingly xenophobic and classist rhetoric. He might as well say “no offense” to your face immediately after brutally insulting your family, your intelligence, and your dog.
