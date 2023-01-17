Workers contending with sloppy winter weather prepare for installation of panels in the Town of Holland. CREWS AT THE 1,000-acre Onion River Solar Project in the Town of Holland worked last week to install piles that will eventually hold the 387,000 solar panels that will produce an estimated 150 megawatts of power. After the piles are in place, crews will install the racking system that allows the panels to move and follow the sun throughout the day. The solar farm is expected to be running by the end of the year. Photo by Sam Arendt.

HOLLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO