Police Presence Spotted at a Home in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Police activity was seen at a home in Big Flats early Friday afternoon. According to a reporter on scene, police are at a home on Burkeshire Drive in Big Flats. Gas was fired into the home and one person was taken into custody. WENY News...
Greenidge crypto mining plant finishes installing screens in Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Greenidge Generation announced this week that it had finished installing wire screens on its Seneca Lake intake pipes a few days before its DEC-approved deadline. The cryptocurrency mining company announced on January 18, 2023 that it had finished installing the wire wedge screens on its intake pipes ahead of the Jan. […]
Kenneth (Ken) Paul Gray, 78, Andover
Kenneth (Ken) Paul Gray, 78, of Andover, NY, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the loving company of his closest family, following a short fight with a sudden respiratory illness. Ken was born on January 29, 1944 in Troy, NY to C. Wellington...
Scio NY will turn 200 on January 31, 2023
Public welcome to attend birthday party at the Scio Memorial Library. The little town in Allegany County prepares for summer bicentennial celebration. The Town of Scio was established 200 years ago on January 31. We are celebrating this at the Scio Memorial Library on January 31 from 6:00-8:00 pm. The...
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
Kelly Wade Monroe, 62, Wellsville
Kelly Wade Monroe, 62, of Maple Avenue, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Jones Memorial Hospital. He was born in Wellsville on November 29, 1960 the son of the late John “Skip” and Sandra (Graves) Monroe. On July 30, 1988 in Trinity Lutheran church he married Mary Mallory, who survives.
Full steam ahead at 1,000-acre solar site
Workers contending with sloppy winter weather prepare for installation of panels in the Town of Holland. CREWS AT THE 1,000-acre Onion River Solar Project in the Town of Holland worked last week to install piles that will eventually hold the 387,000 solar panels that will produce an estimated 150 megawatts of power. After the piles are in place, crews will install the racking system that allows the panels to move and follow the sun throughout the day. The solar farm is expected to be running by the end of the year. Photo by Sam Arendt.
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
West Herr gifts 18-year-old Gabby Kranock a wheelchair van
18–year-old Gabby Kranock who’s paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver has been gifted a wheelchair van by West Herr.
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
Gary Joseph Weinreber, 71, Wellsville
Gary Joseph Weinreber, 71, of Lee Place passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Bath VA Care Center. He was born in Buffalo, NY on May 14, 1951 the son of the late Carl James and Mary Elizabeth (Armstrong) Weinreber. On March 12, 1988 in Marge Ackerman’s home in Wellsville, he married his loving wife of 34 years, Sandra Lee Baldwin, who survives.
Homelessness is increasing in rural areas of the Finger Lakes, shows new report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Homelessness has increased over the past decade in mostly rural counties in the Finger Lakes region, shows a report released Wednesday by Rochester-based health research organization Common Ground Health. The report shows homelessness increased by 215% collectively across Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties between 2007...
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
Local impact of rising egg prices
Egg prices remain stubbornly high nationwide. The average price for a dozen large grade A eggs has climbed to $4.25. That’s an increase of 18% since last month. Egg prices are up 137% since the same time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. “Things are...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle Captured 1.19.23
Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump […]
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
Sheriff: one arrested, one in critical condition following stabbing in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A suspect is in custody, and a victim is in critical condition after an hours-long standoff in Big Flats on Friday. According to new information released by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore C. Swan, 34, of 171 Burkeshire Drive in Big Flats has been arrested and charged with Attempted […]
Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash
The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office has released the cause of a crash that happened last Thursday on Route 79 in the Town of Hector.
