ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Tyler vs. Texas High basketball game halted in first quarter

By Phil Hicks phicks@tylerpaper.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago

Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Eighth-ranked Tigers win at Longview

Eighth-ranked Tigers win at Longview News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:03 Image Reggie Webster and the Mount Pleasant Tigers are 24-0 and ranked eighth in Class 5A. The Tigers hosted Marshall Tuesday and will travel to Tyler to take on the Lions Friday evening. TRIBUNE PHOTO / QUINTEN BOYD ...
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Made a Recruiting Visit in Lindale, Texas On Tuesday

It's no secret that some of the best college football and NFL players come from the state of Texas. That playing starts in high school which we all know is super popular in any town. Just look around East Texas, some of the nicest and best-looking property in a town is likely to be its football stadium. Big-time colleges know that they can recruit some excellent players from the small towns of Texas. That's why arguably the greatest college football coach ever was in Lindale, Texas on Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
MARSHALL, TX
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

New Addition Incorporated into Texarkana, Texas Police Uniform

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it was not providing adequate protection from the sun and adverse weather conditions in which the officers normally work.
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Palestine HS Band Director Arrested

Palestine Police arrested the Palestine High School head band director for an alleged improper relationship with a former student with sexual contact. In addition, Palestine detectives arrested Adrian Alonso in Fort Worth while on a school trip. He’s in jail on a $500,000 bond.
PALESTINE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Shot In Diana

A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
DIANA, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Gets First Certified City Secretary

Candias Webster is the first Certified City Secretary in the history of Mount Pleasant following her graduation from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program on Jan. 12. The municipal program is among the most stringent in the state and includes the following:. 200 hours of individual home study. Examinations over...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy