Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 106-98 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, while six players on the Nets scored in double-digits (they were playing without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant already being out).
Yardbarker
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. the Warriors: Boston Rallies for What May Prove Its Most Meaningful Victory this Season
Not all wins are created equal. The Celtics can't change what happened in last year's Finals, and a regular-season victory doesn't offset that, but what happened Thursday night at TD Garden is an important step on a road that Boston's hoping ends with banner 18 and a championship parade this ...
Yardbarker
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns eye long-term Chris Paul replacement
Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.
Yardbarker
TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish
A former lottery pick with a lot of upside is reportedly high on the target list of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to reinforce their injury-ravaged lineup. In a recent report by HoopsHype, it was revealed that the New York Knicks are willing to part ways with Cam Reddish, and the Bucks could be one of the three-year pro’s top suitors.
Yardbarker
New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
Yardbarker
Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls
Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Warriors takeaways: C's show resiliency in OT victory
The Golden State Warriors have been the Boston Celtics' kryptonite, but the C's refused to back down against the defending champions Thursday night at TD Garden. After trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, the Celtics showed their resiliency to force overtime and escape with a 121-118 win for their eighth consecutive victory. As for the Warriors, their road woes continue as they're now 5-18 away from Chase Center this season.
Yardbarker
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons in Paris
It was a regular season game with all the makings of an All-Star event. NBA legends, F1 stars, and the presumptive top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, were all in attendance to witness the Chicago Bulls ' rout of the Detroit Pistons, 126-108, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Here are three takeaways from the historic game.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson reportedly contacted Broncos HC candidate about opportunity
It appears Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is actively recruiting the coaching candidate of his choice this winter. As shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun, Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd reported during Thursday's edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that Wilson has contacted former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton about accepting the Denver gig.
WATCH: Seth Jones calls game with OT goal over Sabres
Have a night, Seth Jones. With under a minute to go in regulation, Jones scored a wrister past Sabres goalie Craig Thompson (Park Ridge, Ill. native) to tie the game at three goals a piece, forcing overtime. Then, in overtime, Jones scored the game-winning goal on a centering pass from...
Yardbarker
2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Washington Commanders
Current starter: Taylor Heinicke | Current backups: Carson Wentz, Sam Howell. State of the position: In Washington, finding a quarterback has proven harder than selecting a House speaker. The Commanders gave Wentz a three-year deal in the offseason, and he gave them no reason to bring him back. According to Spotrac, Wentz can be released with no dead cap money. Otherwise, he’d count $26,176,470 against next year’s cap. Rest assured, Wentz (11 TDs/9 INTs) won’t be back.
Yardbarker
Bronny James reportedly has three schools at top of his list
Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.
Yardbarker
Vikings GM opens up about Kirk Cousins’ future
When the Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million contract extension back in March of 2022, it stood to reason that he’d be with the team long-term. Said extension created a huge dead cap hit for the 2023 campaign while voiding out the 2024 and...
Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation
Michigan and the NCAA have been negotiating a potential resolution after the Wolverines were allegedly found to have committed several violations, but Jim Harbaugh is taking a hard stand with one particular issue. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported early Thursday morning that talks between Michigan and the NCAA broke down this week over Harbaugh’s... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0