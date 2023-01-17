ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 106-98 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, while six players on the Nets scored in double-digits (they were playing without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant already being out).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify

Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC

The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns eye long-term Chris Paul replacement

Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls

Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Celtics-Warriors takeaways: C's show resiliency in OT victory

The Golden State Warriors have been the Boston Celtics' kryptonite, but the C's refused to back down against the defending champions Thursday night at TD Garden. After trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, the Celtics showed their resiliency to force overtime and escape with a 121-118 win for their eighth consecutive victory. As for the Warriors, their road woes continue as they're now 5-18 away from Chase Center this season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons in Paris

It was a regular season game with all the makings of an All-Star event. NBA legends, F1 stars, and the presumptive top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, were all in attendance to witness the Chicago Bulls ' rout of the Detroit Pistons, 126-108, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Here are three takeaways from the historic game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson reportedly contacted Broncos HC candidate about opportunity

It appears Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is actively recruiting the coaching candidate of his choice this winter. As shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun, Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd reported during Thursday's edition of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that Wilson has contacted former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton about accepting the Denver gig.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Washington Commanders

Current starter: Taylor Heinicke | Current backups: Carson Wentz, Sam Howell. State of the position: In Washington, finding a quarterback has proven harder than selecting a House speaker. The Commanders gave Wentz a three-year deal in the offseason, and he gave them no reason to bring him back. According to Spotrac, Wentz can be released with no dead cap money. Otherwise, he’d count $26,176,470 against next year’s cap. Rest assured, Wentz (11 TDs/9 INTs) won’t be back.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Bronny James reportedly has three schools at top of his list

Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Vikings GM opens up about Kirk Cousins’ future

When the Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million contract extension back in March of 2022, it stood to reason that he’d be with the team long-term. Said extension created a huge dead cap hit for the 2023 campaign while voiding out the 2024 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation

Michigan and the NCAA have been negotiating a potential resolution after the Wolverines were allegedly found to have committed several violations, but Jim Harbaugh is taking a hard stand with one particular issue. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported early Thursday morning that talks between Michigan and the NCAA broke down this week over Harbaugh’s... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI

