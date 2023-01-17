Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
Yardbarker
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
Yardbarker
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
Yardbarker
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
Former HC Anthony Lynn takes shot at Chargers
Following the Los Angeles Chargers' unfathomable wild-card game collapse, former head coach Anthony Lynn chimed in, taking a veiled shot at his old team. Lynn hinted to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that the San Francisco 49ers, where he serves as running backs coach, go the extra mile when trying to put a winning football team on the field, unlikely his former home.
Yardbarker
Twins trade AL batting champion Luis Arraez to Marlins
Arraez is the reigning AL batting champion and renowned for his bat-to-ball skills. He struck out just 43 times in 603 plate appearances while hitting .316 in 2022. He was slightly more expendable for the Twins after they brought back Carlos Correa as a free agent. They get a solid...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Ownership Made Trevor Bauer Decision
After reportedly exploring a potential Trevor Bauer trade for more than two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to provide the right-hander with his unconditional release on January 12. The Dodgers were put on the clock in late December when an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension from 324...
Yardbarker
Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up
An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
Yardbarker
Eagles All Pro TJ Edwards Has Bold Message for Doubters
TJ Edwards and the Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold onto the NFC’s top spot despite a plethora of injuries towards the end of the season. Thankfully, the top seed allowed them a bye week to get healthy. On Saturday night, Edwards and the Eagles will take on a familiar foe in the New York Giants. The Giants, of course, defeated the Minnesota Vikings in convincing fashion last week on Wild Card Weekend. The Eagles and Giants matchup is truly going to be an exciting one. However, some NFL analysts and fans have begun to doubt whether or not the Eagles will be able to advance.
Yardbarker
Two legit trade suitors emerge for Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
The Utah Jazz may be winning more than anyone anticipated they would this season, but they are still in the midst of a rebuild. They want a clean shot at Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, not the eighth seed in the playoffs. As such, the team has little...
Yardbarker
Adam Silver On LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "We Will Plan A Large Celebration."
The Los Angeles Lakers saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the NBA's all-time scoring record in 1984, taking the spot from a former Laker in Wilt Chamberlain. An incredible 39 years later, the franchise will have the new record-holder wearing a Laker uniform as LeBron James is set to surpass Kareem in the upcoming months, trailing him by just over 300 points.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling Victor Wembanyama The Best Player In The World: "Future Laker Ladies And Gentlemen"
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was lavish in his praise for Victor Wembanyama, the sensational projected number-one pick of this year’s NBA Draft. The two linked up during the NBA Paris Game 2023 between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, and the legend took to Twitter to make his feelings clear about the French prodigy.
Yardbarker
TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish
A former lottery pick with a lot of upside is reportedly high on the target list of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to reinforce their injury-ravaged lineup. In a recent report by HoopsHype, it was revealed that the New York Knicks are willing to part ways with Cam Reddish, and the Bucks could be one of the three-year pro’s top suitors.
Yardbarker
ESPN Predicts Steelers Fire Matt Canada And Sign Important Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in offseason mode, and with it comes all the questions about what the team can do to improve in 2023. The organization got a good look at the talent selected in the 2022 draft and hopefully found some important building blocks to get them back to playing at least one game in January next year.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners Pick Up All-Star, World Series Champ on League Minimum
The Seattle Mariners have signed 2019 American League All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Tommy La Stella to the league minimum, after the infielder was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. The Giants will pay the remaining $11.5 million left on La Stella's contract, in the final year of the three-year deal.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
Yardbarker
Brock Purdy — the trick to beating him, 49ers in Divisional Round
As the Dallas Cowboys fanbase continues its quest for a Super Bowl, a dark, intimidating shadow lurks in its path. This shadow belongs to nonother than San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. This young quarterback was the very last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and has shown to deserve...
