ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Will Francis Ngannou's gamble to leave UFC pay off or backfire?

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHSCW_0kGuh6Pn00

Francis Ngannou appears to have a plethora of options after parting ways with UFC.

The now former heavyweight champion Ngannou (17-3) failed to reach terms on a new contract with the promotion, leading to this past Saturday’s announcement he’d been stripped of the title and is free to do business anywhere he chooses.

As a result, the UFC has booked a vacant title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for UFC 285 on March 4, showing that Ngannou is already in the organization’s rear-view mirror.

The future is seemingly wide open for Ngannou, though, who is already getting the attention from the likes of PFL, Bellator and BKFC. Additionally, his dream of competing in boxing could finally come to fruition with a variety of different matchups.

What next step is the most logical for Ngannou going forward, though? And what type of risk is he running by competing outside the biggest MMA organization?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Nolan King, Farah Hannoun and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered those questions and more with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”

Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
PWMania

Seth Rollins Issues Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Seth Rollins. Rollins wrote, “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: What are we most looking forward to at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro?

The UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023 is just two days away, and there’s plenty of anticipation for it. In the UFC 283 main event in Brazil, former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) meets Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a fight for the vacant title. And in the co-feature, flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) meets interim titleholder and former champ Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) for the undisputed belt. It will be the fourth time they’ve fought.
bjpenndotcom

MMA analysts tip Francis Ngannou to get exposed in first boxing bout: “He’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer”

Francis Ngannou is now officially a free agent after being released from the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight champion now has the freedom to negotiate new opportunities with other promoters across different sports. The 36-year-olds next likely move is to transition into boxing, a dream the Cameroon native has held close to his heart since childhood.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy