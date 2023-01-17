Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Ravens Have Signed Wide Receiver To Futures Deal
The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Andy Isabella on a reserve/futures deal, per NFL insider Field Yates. Isabella joined the Ravens' practice squad roster after getting cut by the Arizona Cardinals in October. He was activated for two regular-season games and the team's Wild Card ...
Fox 19
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have 'Zero Chance' Against Bills
Cincinnati is hoping to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a second-straight season
Yardbarker
Bengals Offensive Line Continues to Struggle
The Cincinnati Bengals played the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year and second consecutive week in last Sunday's wild-card round. It wasn't pretty, but thanks to a 98-yard fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown, the Bengals held off Baltimore. The win sent them on to a divisional-round matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.
WKYC
Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini under fire again for comments about team
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini is once again angering his own fanbase after comments he made about the organization. Castellini, the son of owner Bob Castellini, not only put his foot into his mouth, but it might as well have been his whole leg. And this isn’t the first time the younger Castellini has said something controversial about the organization to its supporters.
Bengals get big help in new 2023 NFL mock draft after playoff win
It’s mock-draft season for most of the NFL while the Cincinnati Bengals make another playoff push. And while most of the attention goes to Cincinnati’s divisional round showdown with the Buffalo Bills, it never hurts to check in on what the mock draft side of things says. Over...
