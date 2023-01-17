ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from recent rain

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

Recent winter weather that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced today.

That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with water for a year, according to the county. The stormwater was captured within the “first few months of our winter storm season,” according to Mark Pestrella.

“This is great news for the county and the region,” Pestrella said. “We’re working with our water partners to increase the region’s capacity to capture, clean and conserve stormwater runoff, while investing with equity in communities through the Safe Clean Water Program.”

The program, adopted by voters in 2018 through Measure W, aims to increase local water supply through capturing stormwater and improving water quality.

Approximately 98% of stormwater runoff collected from the San Gabriel River and Rio Hondo Channel is conserved, according to officials.

The county Public Works Department operates 14 major dams and 620miles of rivers and flood control channels.

The post LA County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from recent rain appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says

As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says. The post Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Local history: How Long Beach enthusiastically passed bond to buy Recreation Park in 1923

The city wanted to buy the land for Recreation Park but it would require a bond to be passed by voters to pay the $642,925, and city leaders knew it would be a struggle to pass the bond issue by the required 4-1 margin in the June 15, 1923 election. The post Local history: How Long Beach enthusiastically passed bond to buy Recreation Park in 1923 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department will host 2 job fairs next month

The job fairs will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Houghton Park and Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McBride Park. The city is looking to fill positions for recreation leaders across city parks. The post Long Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department will host 2 job fairs next month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach could give up SERRF revenue as it looks for new options for its trash-burning facility

The City Council could approve a contract amendment with Covanta, which runs its trash-burning facility, that would give it all revenues through June 2024 as the city seeks bidders to develop the site, potentially with an organic waste recycling facility. The post Long Beach could give up SERRF revenue as it looks for new options for its trash-burning facility appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy