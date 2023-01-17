A public meeting was held Thursday at Hempstead Hall to detail the Hope School District’s Five Year Plan. Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley detailed the emphasis the district will pursue. The district recently received a $15 million dollar grant that will be disbursed over five years. Some of the efforts the district plans to undertake is to help more students graduate with a two-year college degree, a technical certificate, or with a minimum of one year of college credit. Dr. Crossley says the district is also planning to work to raise reading skills so all children completing first grade are reading up to grade level. Other plans include a performing arts emphasis at Beryl Henry and more STEM emphasis at Yerger.

HOPE, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO