Soup lunch Monday
PRESCOTT – It’s that time again! FoodShare Soup Luncheon on Monday, January 23, 2023. 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Choose from a variety of soups. $6.00 ticket includes soup, crackers/cornbread, dessert, and drink. Carry out available. Held at Prescott FoodShare. Proceeds benefit FoodShare.
Chamber Board Hosts First Coffee of 2023
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Board hosted the first Coffee of 2023 Wednesday. There was a good turnout and lots of good fellowship!
Mrs. Linda Kay Brown-Morrison, 71
A wake for Mrs. Linda Kay Brown-Morrison will be held Tuesday January 24th at Hicks Funeral Home in Hope at 407 South Hazel. The wake will be from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral Services will be held January 25th at noon at Garrett Chapel Baptist Church at 102 South Ferguson in Hope. Services under the direction of Hicks Funeral Home of Hope.
Hope Schools Present 5 Year Plan
A public meeting was held Thursday at Hempstead Hall to detail the Hope School District’s Five Year Plan. Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley detailed the emphasis the district will pursue. The district recently received a $15 million dollar grant that will be disbursed over five years. Some of the efforts the district plans to undertake is to help more students graduate with a two-year college degree, a technical certificate, or with a minimum of one year of college credit. Dr. Crossley says the district is also planning to work to raise reading skills so all children completing first grade are reading up to grade level. Other plans include a performing arts emphasis at Beryl Henry and more STEM emphasis at Yerger.
Thompson tabbed for panel discussion
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Hollis Thompson, an English instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in a discussion panel on the topic of Fan, Fiction, and Fandom during the upcoming Multiverse “Funraiser” online charitable comic con. The panel will take place on January 22 at 4:00 pm and feature author Kelly Guentner, actor/author Lauren Wisniewski, and intellectual property attorney Mary Garner. To watch the discussion panel live, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcbWWfrKm3Y.
Dr. Crossley Speaks To Kiwanis
The Hope Kiwanis Club heard from Hope Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley on Tuesday. Dr. Crossley has been out speaking to groups about the activities of the district and about the $15 million dollar grant the district recently received to be utilized over the next five years. Dr. Crossley will...
Susan Renee Wray, 52, of Fulton
Susan Renee Wray, age 52, of Fulton, Arkansas passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born on August 28,1969 in Hope, AR. Preceded in death her mother Janey Wray; one daughter Madelyn Tomlin. She is survived by one daughter Miranda Roberts of Olive Branch, MS; father Roy Wray;...
HWL sets meeting, closing
The HWL Commission virtual and in person meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. to listen to the HWL Commission virtual meeting dial 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID 884 9303 3236#, Press # for the participant code, then enter the password 415016#. Please place your telephone on mute during the meeting.
Nominations sought for Citizen and Hometown Hero
PRESCOTT – Though the annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Banquet is still months away, it’s time to be thinking about who deserves to be honored as Citizen of the Year and Hometown Hero. Any Nevada County resident can submit a nomination, but the nominee must be a...
Vanessa Bobo
Mrs. Vanessa Bobo, age 59 of Spring Hill, passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023 in Hope, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
Janis Matthews-Porterfield
Mrs. Janis Sue Matthews-Porterfield age 75 passed from this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hospice Care Center of Hospice of Texarkana. Ms. Matthews-Porterfield was a retired nurse, and caregiver to many residents within the Hope community. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother to her children, a loving grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She believed in Jesus and lived a life of prayer. She was a devout member of New Life of Hope and deeply loved her Faith Family.
Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening
On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope police log
Ernest Armstrong, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Treasure Bishop, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Snowden, 56, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Colton Hathcock, 24, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.12.23. Ira Scott, 63, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Justin Isley, 32, of...
SAU Dean’s List for Hempstead & Nevada students
MAGNOLIA – Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean’s List. From the local area:. Bryson Douglas Rhodes earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. Rhodes is a junior Management major...
Clayton Harris Charged With Terroristic Threatening and Carrying a Weapon
On January 13, 2023 at approximately 4:09pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clayton Harris, 24, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening in the 1st degree, carrying a weapon, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of West Avenue B Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
John Harrison
Mr. John Henry Harrison, age 82 of Prescott, Arkansas passed away Thursday January 19, 2023, in Prescott. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuenralhomews.com.
Questions raised on complex control
PRESCOTT – Questions were raised at the January meeting of the Prescott City Council Monday night as to who controls the Johnson Sports Complex?. Wesley Ratcliff and Tiffany Moore were on hand to address the issue. Ratcliff told the council he’s emailed the Arkansas Attorney General seeking an opinion as Prescott School Superintendent Robert Poole has been banning people from using a public facility and has reportedly made Facebook posts stating the complex is school property with him having sole authority. Ratcliff said Poole is requiring people to get permission before using the facility.
