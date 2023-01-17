ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday

Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through

Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida. Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment... The post Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh must accept it's national title – not Super Bowl – or bust

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a down-and-out program when he arrived in 2015. In 2023, he's sitting on a monster. There is no reason for Harbaugh to flirt the NFL anymore, not after a second cycle in which the former 49ers coach reportedly took interviews with NFL teams. On Monday, Harbaugh released another statement through the Michigan football Twitter page re-affirming his commitment to the program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral

Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship

Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Damar Hamlin Update

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make tremendous strides in his recovery from his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Hamlin spent last Sunday at home watching the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round. It remains to be seen if he'll be at Highmark Stadium for Sunday's game ...
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI

