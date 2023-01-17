Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
prosportsextra.com
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday
Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
Is this why Michigan football co-OC Matt Weiss is under investigation?
Reports indicated on Tuesday evening that Michigan football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is under investigation for what campus police are calling ‘computer crimes.’ But with that being a vague term, it’s left little explanation as to what he is being investigated about from a public standpoint.
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through
Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida. Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment... The post Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Troubling Report About Michigan Coach
There are some rather troubling allegations coming out of Ann Arbor this week involving one of their top assistant coaches. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy, the University of Michigan have placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on leave amid a police investigation into a ...
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Sporting News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh must accept it's national title – not Super Bowl – or bust
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a down-and-out program when he arrived in 2015. In 2023, he's sitting on a monster. There is no reason for Harbaugh to flirt the NFL anymore, not after a second cycle in which the former 49ers coach reportedly took interviews with NFL teams. On Monday, Harbaugh released another statement through the Michigan football Twitter page re-affirming his commitment to the program.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Ohio State basketball hits rock bottom after loss to Nebraska
This is by far the worst moment for the Ohio State basketball team in the last six years. That’s how long Chris Holtmann has been in control of the program. This is the worst it’s gotten after his team lost its fifth-straight game by losing to Nebraska 63-60.
Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral
Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship
Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Damar Hamlin Update
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make tremendous strides in his recovery from his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Hamlin spent last Sunday at home watching the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round. It remains to be seen if he'll be at Highmark Stadium for Sunday's game ...
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report
Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
