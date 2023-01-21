ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes

By Nick Visser, Sara Boboltz
 1 day ago

Solomon Peña, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque police officers on Monday.

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, arrested a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives on Monday in connection with multiple shootings at local Democratic politicians’ homes.

Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said. He was arrested after a brief standoff with a police SWAT team.

The department has been investigating at least six shootings from Dec. 4 to Jan. 5. Four of those have been linked to Peña, police said, and two others are still under investigation.

“It is believed that he is the mastermind that was behind this,” Medina said at a news conference Monday.

On Jan. 3, multiple shots were fired at the home of state Rep. Linda Lopez, including three bullets that went through her 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom. Police alleged that Peña attempted to fire a rifle at the home himself but that the weapon malfunctioned and a man in the car took over with a handgun.

A police traffic stop about an hour after the shooting turned out to be key to the investigation.

During the stop, the driver, Jose Trujillo, was found to have an unrelated felony warrant out for his arrest, police said. Two firearms were confiscated from the vehicle, and the ammunition was matched with shell casings found at Lopez’s home. The vehicle was registered to Peña, police said.

In addition to the firearms records, police used cellphone records and surveillance footage to piece together answers.

During one attack on Dec. 11, at least a dozen bullets were fired at the home of a Bernalillo County commissioner, Debbie O’Malley, The Albuquerque Journal reported . The home of another Bernalillo County commissioner, Adriann Barboa, became what is believed to be the first target on Dec. 4.

Peña launched an unsuccessful bid for New Mexico’s 14th House District in 2022, losing by a decisive 47 percentage points to his Democratic opponent, state Rep. Miguel Garcia.

He faced criticism during his campaign after Garcia filed a suit to disqualify him from office over a 2008 conviction for stealing in a “smash and grab” robbery. Peña served seven years in prison, but a judge ruled that laws barring convicted felons from office were unconstitutional.

Peña ― an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump ― has continued to dispute the results of the race, claiming election fraud, The Albuquerque Journal noted.

“Fundamentally, at the end of the day, this was about a right-wing radical, an election denier who was arrested today and someone who did the worst imaginable thing you can do when you have a political disagreement, which is turn that to violence,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, said at the Monday news conference.

“Disagreements take place. We know we don’t always agree with our elected officials. But that should never, ever lead to violence,” the mayor said.

MeidasTouch..
5d ago

Wow and you Republicans are always talking about the Dems and how bad we are. What's funny is everytime we turn around the Republicans are always the ones getting arrested for EVERYTHING. 🤢

Related
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents

New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”
kunm.org

FRI: UNM student pleads guilty for role in fatal shooting, + More

New Mexico student pleads guilty for role in fatal shooting - Associated Press. A University of New Mexico freshman pleaded guilty to two counts stemming from his role in a deadly campus shooting that involved a basketball player from a rival school. Prosecutors said Thursday that Jonathan Smith, 19, agreed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes

Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
NEW MEXICO STATE
searchlightnm.org

Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?

Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

Group sues City of ABQ over $250K Planned Parenthood donation

On Friday, it was revealed that the Rio Grande Foundation, in partnership with the Liberty Justice Center, is suing the City of Albuquerque over its $250,000 donation to the abortion giant Planned Parenthood. The Albuquerque City Council in August 2022 voted 5-4 to fund the abortion giant, claiming it was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
