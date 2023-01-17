ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KQED

President Biden Surveys Damage From California Storms

President Pledges Support For California In Wake Of Storms. President Biden toured Capitola Village and Seacliff State Park in Santa Cruz County on Thursday. Both of the areas were two of the hardest hit by the recent winter storms. New Bill Calls For Revenue Sharing For College Sports In California.
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
KQED

‘You’re Taking On A Lot of Risk’: Rain and Recovery in the Santa Cruz Mountains

When the rain storms first started to hit Hannah Hagemann’s community in the Santa Cruz mountains, she was lucky enough to evacuate before landslides could block the only roads in and out of her neighborhood in Felton. Those left behind were left without electricity and internet for several days, virtually cutting the community off from the rest of the region.
FELTON, CA
CBS News

California faces dangerous mudslides after monster storms

The deluge has stopped after California's ninth atmospheric river storm in recent weeks, but the danger remains. A mudslide stopped a commuter train in Sunol in its tracks and more than 200 passengers onboard had to be evacuated. In Berkeley, mud poured through resident Marjorie Cruz's home of more than...
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KQED

Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club

This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Associated Press

California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Up to two inches (5 cm) of rain was predicted for the saturated Sacramento Valley, where residents of semi-rural Wilton and surrounding communities were warned to prepare to leave if the Cosumnes River continued to rise. The warning was downgraded from an evacuation order Sunday afternoon. Gusts and up to 3 feet (91 cm) of snow were expected in the Sierra Nevada, where the weather service warned of hazardous driving conditions. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened after being closed most of Saturday because of slick roads and snow.
