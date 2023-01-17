Read full article on original website
KQED
California Downpours Could Become Even More Intense Due to Global Warming, Study Says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since the winter holidays, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar, future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says. The strongest of California’s...
KQED
President Biden Surveys Damage From California Storms
President Pledges Support For California In Wake Of Storms. President Biden toured Capitola Village and Seacliff State Park in Santa Cruz County on Thursday. Both of the areas were two of the hardest hit by the recent winter storms. New Bill Calls For Revenue Sharing For College Sports In California.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
KQED
‘You’re Taking On A Lot of Risk’: Rain and Recovery in the Santa Cruz Mountains
When the rain storms first started to hit Hannah Hagemann’s community in the Santa Cruz mountains, she was lucky enough to evacuate before landslides could block the only roads in and out of her neighborhood in Felton. Those left behind were left without electricity and internet for several days, virtually cutting the community off from the rest of the region.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Alameda Comedy Club, Sequoia Diner, True Laurel
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 12, airs Thursday, January 19, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Tasty, ambitious dishes—at a comedy club? Yes, and… At Alameda Comedy Club, order up some surprisingly first-class...
Parade of California storms 'is winding down': When will the Bay Area be dry?
The parade of storms that has dumped rain and kicked up winds across Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area since Dec. 26 is winding down, forecasters say.
California faces dangerous mudslides after monster storms
The deluge has stopped after California's ninth atmospheric river storm in recent weeks, but the danger remains. A mudslide stopped a commuter train in Sunol in its tracks and more than 200 passengers onboard had to be evacuated. In Berkeley, mud poured through resident Marjorie Cruz's home of more than...
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) - It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
KQED
Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club
This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Up to two inches (5 cm) of rain was predicted for the saturated Sacramento Valley, where residents of semi-rural Wilton and surrounding communities were warned to prepare to leave if the Cosumnes River continued to rise. The warning was downgraded from an evacuation order Sunday afternoon. Gusts and up to 3 feet (91 cm) of snow were expected in the Sierra Nevada, where the weather service warned of hazardous driving conditions. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened after being closed most of Saturday because of slick roads and snow.
