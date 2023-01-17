MGK Channels 'Euphoria' Character Jules With Bold Milan Fashion Week Look

Photo: Getty Images North America

Machine Gun Kelly is never one to shy away from a bold look , and during Milan Fashion Week that meant channeling Euphoria 's Jules, who's also known for her eccentric sense of style. MGK attended a Dolce & Gabbana event and runway show decked out in a metallica suit and bedazzled, futuristic pieces on each finger of his left hand. He wore his blonde hair up and painted his eyes with sparkly eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.

"i call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan," the musician captioned an Instagram post showing off the outfit and other scenes from his time in the fashion capital. Check out his post below.

Although Megan Fox didn't appear to make the trip with MGK, the couple has assured anyone questioning their relationship that they're still going strong. Last week, MGK celebrated the year anniversary of their engagement with an Instagram story. "One year ago under a banyan tree," he wrote over a clip that shows him sliding the emerald and diamond rings onto Fox's ring finger.

"I know tradition is one ring," he said of the unconventional design when they got engaged . "But I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."