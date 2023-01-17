Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman (ankle) remaining out Thursday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiseman hasn't played since December 28. Kevon Looney will continue to start at center for the Warriors. numberFire's models project Looney for 23.8 minutes and 23.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. The Celtics are allowing the...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (hip) sitting out Friday for Warriors' second leg
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (hip) is out Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors are giving Curry, Klay Thompson (injury management), Andrew Wiggins (foot), Draymond Green (toe), and Andre Iguodala (hip) the night off in the second leg of a back-to-back. He played 43 minutes in Thursday night's overtime loss to the Boston Celtics and scored 29 points (9-25 field goals, 6-18 3-pointers, 5-5 free throws) with 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Look for Jordan Poole to lead the Warriors' offense on Friday, with Jonathan Kuminga (foot, probable), Anthony Lamb, and Moses Moody also taking on larger roles.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) active for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Zubac to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Zubac's projection includes 9.5 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) for inactive Christian Wood (thumb) on Friday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is starting in Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. Hardaway Jr. will make his 26th start this season after an ankle sprain sidelined the Mavericks' guard for two games. In a matchup against a Heat team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) out again on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. As expected, Hayward has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Hayward is averaging 13.7...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect Bogdanovic to play 30.4 minutes against the Knicks. Bogdanovic's Friday...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. James will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an ankle ailment. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 56.1 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 32.9 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Prince will suit up on the road after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Prince's Wednesday projection includes 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Kevon Looney in Warriors' Thursday lineup
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is replacing Kevon Looney in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Thompson is back in action after sitting out Monday on the second end of a back-to-back. In three games since Stephen Curry returned, Thompson has averaged 23.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 5.3 3-pointers while shooting 47.3% on field goals and 50.0% form beyond the arc.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney for injured Draymond Green (toe) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Looney will join Golden State's first unit after Draymond Green was held out with a toe injury. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Looney to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Looney's Friday projection includes 8.4...
numberfire.com
Domantas Sabonis (illness) goes through Kings shootaround Friday
Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis (illness, questionable) participated in the morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis was sidelined for Wednesday's game and Thursday's practice due to a non-COVID illness, but this is a positive sign for his status on Friday night. Alex Len (illness) also participated in the Kings' morning shootaround. Richaun Holmes will likely move back to the bench if Sabonis is cleared to play. He started on Wednesday and scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers (knee) out on Thursday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Rivers has been downgraded to out and will not play against Toronto on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Rivers is averaging 5.7 points, 1.7...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (groin) questionable on Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell continues to deal with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Warriors on Friday. If he is available, our models except him to play 33.7 minutes against Golden State. Mitchell's...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) available on Wednesday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Markkanen has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Clippers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Markkanen's Wednesday projection includes 20.6 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
