Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis (illness, questionable) participated in the morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis was sidelined for Wednesday's game and Thursday's practice due to a non-COVID illness, but this is a positive sign for his status on Friday night. Alex Len (illness) also participated in the Kings' morning shootaround. Richaun Holmes will likely move back to the bench if Sabonis is cleared to play. He started on Wednesday and scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO