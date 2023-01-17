Rockets vs. Lakers: Kevin Porter Jr. (Foot) Will Remain Out, LeBron James Questionable (Ankle)

Kevin Porter Jr. is set to miss his third consecutive game Monday night when the Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Houston Rockets will continue to be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers .

It will mark Porter's third consecutive game after sustaining a left foot contusion during the Rockets' loss to the Sacramento Kings inside the Golden 1 Center Wednesday night.

Porter collided with teammate Jae'Sean Tate and Kings forward Malik Monk late in the first quarter. He finished the game with five points, three assists and three rebounds in 10 minutes of play.

Porter has missed four games this season. His first absence took place on Nov. 18 due to lower back soreness when the Rockets fell 99-91 to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 18.

Since leading the team to a 15-point victory over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 26, Porter has been the Rockets' best player , averaging 22.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 42.3 percent from deep, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

The Rockets will have Tate and Jalen Green back in the lineup inside Crypto.com Arena. Both players will make their return following a one-game suspension Sunday afternoon.

The Lakers could be significantly short-handed against the Rockets. Already down Anthony Davis, LeBron James is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

Since turning 38 years old 17 days ago, James has yet to show any signs of a decline — averaging 35.2 points on 54.3 percent shooting, 10 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.

During the Lakers' one-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, James finished with 35 points (15-of-25 FG, 4-of-5 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen .

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN