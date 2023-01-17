ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Draymond Green Gets Real On The Departure Of Gary Payton II

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDkJK_0kGuL2AR00

Draymond laments the loss of GPII amid Warriors' struggles.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the Golden State Warriors, everybody knows their world revolves around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. As the three faces and leaders of the Warriors dynasty, they've been dominating the league together for years in what has been a historic run.

As recently as last season, the Dubs were proving themselves as the best team in basketball and captured the Larry O'Brien trophy to show for it.

Sadly, the Warriors followed it up by allowing several key rotation players to leave for nothing, including defensive stud Gary Payton II, who signed with the Trail Blazers that summer.

According to Draymond, the loss of GPII was huge for them and part of the reason for their early-season struggles.

"Absolutely hated, and still hate, that GP is not here and to see him go. Number one, you build a relationship with guys, and the relationship that we've been able to build, you hate to see that separated. In the NBA, everybody's living their own lives and yes you stay in touch and all of that but it's nothing like being together on a day-to-day basis. And then what Gary brought to our team. What he did on the defensive end we all know, but what he did and brought on the offensive end, people don't understand. Because having a lob threat gives you the same spacing as someone that's spaced out shooting."

Saying goodbye to a two-way veteran like GP for nothing was a huge loss for the Warriors, and it looks even worse for them now given how much they could use a guy like him off the bench.

We are seeing in today's NBA how much having a strong supporting cast matters to success, and the Warriors are finding out first-hand what a big mistake they made letting some of their crucial cast members walk away.

Draymond Green Not Concerned About Warriors' Struggles

Despite the thin rotation and a sub-.500 record, Draymond doesn't yet have any doubts about his team's capabilities to win the title. As he told Stephen A. on 'Know Mercy' he's very confident that the Warriors can turn it around .

“Very confident. We’re very confident because ultimately we know what it takes,” Green told Stephen A. Smith on Know Mercy . “All those teams that you just mentioned —Memphis, Dallas, New Orleans, Denver, Sacramento — they’re having incredible seasons. You gotta tip your hat to those guys. Joker’s playing at the MVP level we’ve come accustomed to, Ja as you say is ‘box office,’ Luka the same thing. Zion, CJ and those guys. You gotta pay attention to those guys and understand what they’ve got goin, but I think for us personally, we know that it’s more about us than it is about them.”

Even with Curry back, and back to his MVP form, the Warriors are going to have to make some changes if they want to maximize their chances for a repeat this season.

If they are willing to trade some of their young guys at a discount, they could bring in some players and veterans to help round out their bench and balance the roster.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green reveals retirement plans

Draymond Green is planning to retire from basketball within the next five years, the Warriors power forward told Stephen A. Smith on the “Know Mercy Podcast” this week. “It’s become more and more evident to me that fifteen years is the right number,” Green told Smith when asked about how long he plans to play in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy