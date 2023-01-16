Read full article on original website
Potentially rabid fox spotted in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another potentially rabid fox sighting in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Whole Health Department says the fox attempted to bite someone in the 500 block of University Avenue around 1:40 pm Friday. The person was able to kick the fox away. Officials say the animal disappeared into nearby woods and could be in the Fall Creek area. The Ithaca Police Department and Animal Control have been notified. If the fox is seen, avoid contact and call 911. If you or your pet may have come into contact with the fox, called the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688. A rabid fox was spotted and captured in the same area Sunday.
Test confirms rabies in fox captured in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials confirm a rabid fox in Ithaca. Tompkins County Whole Health alerted the community to the potentially rabid animal over the weekend. Ithaca Police were able to locate and eliminate the threat of public exposure. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease in the fox. If you or your pets may have had any contact with it, you’re urged to call the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688.
Ithaca looks to beautify its Inlet Valley
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca aims to spruce up its Inlet Valley. Officials might change the Town Code, which would set regulations for how buildings should appear. Senior Planner Dan Tasman says metal structures would be discouraged. Brightly painted buildings would also be frowned upon. The...
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Nominees being accepted for annual Environmental Conservation Award in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Town of Ithaca’s Conservation Board is accepting nominees for the 20th annual Richard B. Fischer Environmental Conservation Award. The Board has been honoring a different individual or group that have improved or conserved Ithaca’s natural environment since 2003 in honor of the late Dr. Richard Fischer, an environmental conservation advocate and educator at Cornell University. Click here to see past awardees and learn about eligibility and requirements. Nominations can be made in writing and addressed to the Conservation Board, 215 North Tioga Street, Town of Ithaca, Ithaca, NY, 14850. They can additionally be sent by email to Senior Planner Michael Smith (msmith@town.ithaca.ny.us). All nominations must be received by February 28th.
Owego DRI win means multiple projects in the works
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The village of Owego has multiple projects in the works, thanks to winning a Downtown Revitalization Initiative award several years ago. Mayor Michael Baratta says projects being worked on this year include repaving all village parking lots, rebuilding bathrooms at Marvin Park, and turning the empty area next to Fire Station Two into an arts park.
Vacancies for corrections officers in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Corrections officers needed for the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple positions are available through Cortland County’s Civil Service Department. The work involves considerable contact with inmates and supervision in working, recreational, and learning environments, as well as the enforcement of rules and regulations in a county jail. Officials stress that the despite well-defined work procedures, the job is subject to emergency situations that require quick and sound judgement by nature. Learn more and apply.
Tompkins Chamber moves to Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce has a new location. The offices moved to the West End of Ithaca, on Brindley Street. President Jennifer Tavares says the building is near the core of the local economy, and accessible to the rural parts of the county.
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
No injuries in Cuyler house fire
CUYLER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a house fire in the Town of Cuyler on Wednesday morning. Officials say the flames rose from the stairwell to the attic. No one was hurt. Crews from Truxton and Homer helped put out the...
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
Ithaca woman charged with assault in violent dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman is accused of assault after a physical dispute turned violent. Police say Chanel Savage lacerated and stabbed the victim Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West State Street before fleeing the scene. 40-year-old Savage was found a short time later and arrested. She’s charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
