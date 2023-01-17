Read full article on original website
Burger Week returns to Owensboro
Exciting news as Burger Week is set to make a return to Owensboro. Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro will be partnering to make the event possible. We're told of Burger Week will run from March 3-11, 2023. Owensboro Burger Week, which is sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council, Hill...
Feed Evansville distributing food this Friday
Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share happening Friday. Feed Evansville organizers say the giveaway will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 20th, at Pleasant Ridge Estates. This will be on a first come first serve basis. The food share is in...
UE grad, creator of 'Roseanne' and 'Home Improvement,' returning to Evansville campus
A University of Evansville graduate and Evansville native who created and produced several big shows in television is coming back to the River City for an appearance. The University says it's welcoming back '73 alum Matt Williams, who created and produced the hit series "Roseanna" and co-created the show "Home Improvement."
Tradewater Brewing Co. coming to Madisonville
A New Brewhouse is set to open in a historic building in Madisonville. Construction for Tradewater Brewing Company is well underway inside the former Ruby Concrete Company building at Ruby Junction. The Ruby Junction project looks to revive the downtown area. "Its exciting, its nerve wrecking, its new. We've been...
Little boy with terminal illness gets one last carriage ride in Owensboro
The Owensboro community came out to support King'Nazir Gates, a 6-year-old terminally ill boy. Dozens of supporters came out to see the final ride for a little boy whose life was cut short by an extremely rare genetic condition called SPTLC 2. It is similar to ALS as it destroys the muscles over time and makes tasks like coughing impossible. The disease took away King'Nazir's ability to walk and eventually to eat.
Castle boys handle Henderson County
The Castle boys basketball team improved to 8-5 on the season, as they outdistanced Henderson County 83-73 at the Colonels Gym Tuesday night. The Colonels drop to 12-5.
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
Child hit by car in Evansville
Breaking news coverage of a child hit by a car in Evansville. Police say the child has possible fractures.
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the organization's next mobile food giveaway event is on the calendar in Evansville. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tri-State Food Bank will hold its next mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field. The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until...
Dive team finds vehicles in Ohio River during search for missing people
Crews in Posey County were preparing to pull entire vehicles stuck deep under the surface of the Ohio River on Tuesday. The cars could hold the key to unlock some of the Tri-State’s most baffling cold cases. The cars haven’t been pulled up just yet. Crews say it’s a...
After weather delays a CenterPoint project will block traffic on North First Avenue
Drivers in Evansville can expect delays at the intersection of West Mill Road and North First Avenue on Thursday, January 19. After weather delays, a CenterPoint project will block traffic on North First Avenue. Drivers in Evansville can expect delays at the intersection of West Mill Road and North First...
Puppy trapped in pipe rescued by Hopkins County heroes
The Hopkins County Humane Society waisted no time when it came to saving a puppy earlier this week. Puppy trapped in pipe rescued by Hopkins County heroes. The Hopkins County Humane Society wasted no time when it came to saving a puppy earlier this week.
Evansville authorities hold press conference on Walmart shooting
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana provided more details on an active shooter incident that unfolded on Thursday night. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., authorities held a press conference at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office surrounding the shooting that took place at the Walmart on Evansville's west side. As we reported from...
Multiple areas of North Main Street closed in Greenville after two power poles damaged
There's a Thursday morning traffic alert for drivers in Greenville, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said around 11 a.m. that officials were at the scene of an incident in the area North Main Street. According to GFD. two power poles were hit Thursday morning, causing several closures in the area....
Man killed in Muhlenberg County oil well explosion identified
The identity of the man who died in an oil field accident in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Monday has been released. According to his obituary, Brenton Ray Elkins of Greenville is the man who died in Monday's incident. Elkins was just 33-years-old, and had been an oil field worker since...
Three charged in drug trafficking investigation between Evansville and Henderson
Three people are facing charges after police said a large amount of fentanyl pills and cash was seized in a drug investigation. Investigators in Evansville, Indiana said they had been watching a home on East Michigan Street after receiving information about Christopher Barnes and Bradley Brewer selling synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire
Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
Hear chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting at Evansville Walmart store
Chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting incident at the Walmart on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, shows a closer look at the chaos that unfolded at the store on Thursday night. As we reported from the scene of the incident, which took place around 10...
Man recently arrested in Evansville drug trafficking investigation arrested again in Madisonville
A man who was arrested just a few days ago as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Evansville, Indiana, was arrested again with a variety of drugs on him in Madisonville, Kentucky, according to police. As we reported Wednesday, Christopher Barnes was one of three people arrested after investigators...
Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire
Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's southeast side. We're told this is in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard, off Pollack Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Our crews on scene say fire officials were still...
