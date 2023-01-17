ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Burger Week returns to Owensboro

Exciting news as Burger Week is set to make a return to Owensboro. Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro will be partnering to make the event possible. We're told of Burger Week will run from March 3-11, 2023. Owensboro Burger Week, which is sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council, Hill...
OWENSBORO, KY
Feed Evansville distributing food this Friday

Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share happening Friday. Feed Evansville organizers say the giveaway will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 20th, at Pleasant Ridge Estates. This will be on a first come first serve basis. The food share is in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tradewater Brewing Co. coming to Madisonville

A New Brewhouse is set to open in a historic building in Madisonville. Construction for Tradewater Brewing Company is well underway inside the former Ruby Concrete Company building at Ruby Junction. The Ruby Junction project looks to revive the downtown area. "Its exciting, its nerve wrecking, its new. We've been...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Little boy with terminal illness gets one last carriage ride in Owensboro

The Owensboro community came out to support King'Nazir Gates, a 6-year-old terminally ill boy. Dozens of supporters came out to see the final ride for a little boy whose life was cut short by an extremely rare genetic condition called SPTLC 2. It is similar to ALS as it destroys the muscles over time and makes tasks like coughing impossible. The disease took away King'Nazir's ability to walk and eventually to eat.
OWENSBORO, KY
Evansville authorities hold press conference on Walmart shooting

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana provided more details on an active shooter incident that unfolded on Thursday night. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., authorities held a press conference at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office surrounding the shooting that took place at the Walmart on Evansville's west side. As we reported from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire

Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
HENDERSON, KY
Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's southeast side. We're told this is in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard, off Pollack Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Our crews on scene say fire officials were still...
EVANSVILLE, IN

