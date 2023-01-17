Alabama Football Set to Host Top Quarterback Recruit From Arkansas

Consensus four-star quarterback Walker White will make an unofficial visit Alabama on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect out of Little Rock Christian Academy, Ark., is ranked as the top overall junior in the state and the consensus No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2024.

White comes into Tuscaloosa with Ole Miss currently sitting at the top of his list. He also visited Auburn on Monday.

White's highlights show many signs as to why he represents the state, but his deep ball really sticks out. Viewers will often see a lot of high school quarterbacks heavily step-in to launch the ball 40-plus yards down the field. White does it standing still with the flick of the wrist.

White's pocket presence is also impressive. It's an undervalued part of the position, but White's calmness in the pocket is a rare sight to see. He's able to read the defense, find open receivers and release the ball quicker than most college quarterbacks last season.

Quarterbacks make risky throws every game. While most scouts see this as a negative, White's tight window and 50/50 throws will make you put your hands behind your head in shock, wondering how he made those connections. The same reactions will occur when you see him throw on the run when facing heavy pressure.

Most 215-plus pound quarterbacks are expected to be pure pocket passers. White, however, is a bit of a dual-threat and has excellent judgment confidence and speed in knowing when to run and lower his shoulder.

