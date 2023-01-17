ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz Defeat Timberwolves 126-125: Four Takeaways

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHZmb_0kGuJ98G00

The Utah Jazz squeak one out on Martin Luther King Day.

On Monday, as the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Day, Walker Kessler scored 20 points while grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds as the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves , 126-125. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 29 points in a losing cause.

The Timberwolves were in control for most of the game, which included double-digit leads scattered through the contest, but it was Utah out-scoring Minnesota in the final period by nine points that secured the win.

It took Jordan Clarkson knocking down one free throw with the game tied with four seconds left, followed by a missed three-pointer by Jaden McDaniels to seal the deal.

What did we learn as the Jazz beat the Timberwolves for the second time at their place this year? Let’s break it down.

Jazz Experience Growing in Tight Games

This is the fifth straight time that a Jazz game has been decided by five points or less, which includes two in a row at the buzzer. This bodes well for a young team that’s being thrown into a lot of different situations that will help down the road.

In those five games, the Jazz are 3-2 with an average margin between opponents of 2.6 points per game.

Injury Toll

Utah has been fortunate on the injury front when it comes to major setbacks, but key contributors missing games are starting to pile up. On Monday, Lauri Markkanen missed his fifth game of the year, while Kelly Olynyk was out for the eighth time.

Other notables this year are Collin Sexton and Mike Conley missing 12 and 13 contests, respectively. Despite all of the missed action, the Jazz have stayed competitive when they’ve been undermanned, which speaks to how deep this bunch is.

Minnesota Regretting Kessler Trade

Kessler showed the team that drafted him up close what a mistake it made in making him a part of the Rudy Gobert trade. Along with Kessler’s 21 rebounds were nine on the offensive end and four assists. Kessler spoke on his performance after the game.

"I think my teammates have done a great job of helping me out a lot," Kessler said. “I wouldn't be able to do what I do without them. My coaching staff is so encouraging even when I fail. So all props to them."

Without question, the two biggest stories for the Jazz in the first half of the season are the emergence of Kessler and Markkanen. The exchange could go down as one of the biggest fleeces in NBA history.

Ochai Agbaji Continues to Improve

Agbaji had another good game on both ends of the floor. The first-year player out of Kansas scored 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting and displayed some stellar defense on Edwards late in the game.

Utah has an overabundance of guards, and to get Agbaji a clear path to starter minutes, the Jazz might want to trade one of their veterans before the February 9 trade deadline.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Boston

Former Celtics player, head coach Chris Ford dead at 74

BOSTON -- Chris Ford, who won an NBA Championship as a player with the Celtics in 1981 and then two more titles as an assistant coach, has died.Ford passed away Tuesday night due to heart failure. He was 74 years old."The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023. Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," The Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NBA Figure

On Wednesday, it was announced that former NBA player and coach Chris Ford passed away. He was 74 years old.  "Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," the Ford family said in a statement. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire ...
BOSTON, MA
sportingalert.com

How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?

MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old.  Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics.  Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's career ...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (foot) unavailable Friday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is out Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors are giving Wiggins, Stephen Curry (hip), Klay Thompson (injury management), Draymond Green (toe), and Andre Iguodala (hip) the night off in the second leg of a back-to-back. Wiggins played 40 minutes in Thursday night's overtime loss to the Boston Celtics and scored 20 points (6-18 field goals, 3-8 3-pointers, 5-8 free throws) with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 4 blocks. Jonathan Kuminga (foot, probable) and Patrick Baldwin will have more minutes available without Wiggins around on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Green leads Houston against Minnesota after 41-point game

Houston Rockets (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jalen Green scored 41 points in the Rockets' 122-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves are 14-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is seventh...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan will make his return vs. Detroit Pistons in Paris

DeMar DeRozan will officially make his return to the Chicago Bulls lineup on Thursday when they battle the Detroit Pistons in Paris, France. The veteran wingman's absence from the team's injury report was a welcome sight for head coach Billy Donovan and his staff, as they will finally be able to rely on DeRozan's scoring prowess and leadership on the court.
DETROIT, MI
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
737
Followers
558
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy