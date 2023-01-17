Jazz Defeat Timberwolves 126-125: Four Takeaways

The Utah Jazz squeak one out on Martin Luther King Day.

On Monday, as the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Day, Walker Kessler scored 20 points while grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds as the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves , 126-125. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 29 points in a losing cause.

The Timberwolves were in control for most of the game, which included double-digit leads scattered through the contest, but it was Utah out-scoring Minnesota in the final period by nine points that secured the win.

It took Jordan Clarkson knocking down one free throw with the game tied with four seconds left, followed by a missed three-pointer by Jaden McDaniels to seal the deal.

What did we learn as the Jazz beat the Timberwolves for the second time at their place this year? Let’s break it down.

Jazz Experience Growing in Tight Games

This is the fifth straight time that a Jazz game has been decided by five points or less, which includes two in a row at the buzzer. This bodes well for a young team that’s being thrown into a lot of different situations that will help down the road.

In those five games, the Jazz are 3-2 with an average margin between opponents of 2.6 points per game.

Injury Toll

Utah has been fortunate on the injury front when it comes to major setbacks, but key contributors missing games are starting to pile up. On Monday, Lauri Markkanen missed his fifth game of the year, while Kelly Olynyk was out for the eighth time.

Other notables this year are Collin Sexton and Mike Conley missing 12 and 13 contests, respectively. Despite all of the missed action, the Jazz have stayed competitive when they’ve been undermanned, which speaks to how deep this bunch is.

Minnesota Regretting Kessler Trade

Kessler showed the team that drafted him up close what a mistake it made in making him a part of the Rudy Gobert trade. Along with Kessler’s 21 rebounds were nine on the offensive end and four assists. Kessler spoke on his performance after the game.

"I think my teammates have done a great job of helping me out a lot," Kessler said. “I wouldn't be able to do what I do without them. My coaching staff is so encouraging even when I fail. So all props to them."

Without question, the two biggest stories for the Jazz in the first half of the season are the emergence of Kessler and Markkanen. The exchange could go down as one of the biggest fleeces in NBA history.

Ochai Agbaji Continues to Improve

Agbaji had another good game on both ends of the floor. The first-year player out of Kansas scored 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting and displayed some stellar defense on Edwards late in the game.

Utah has an overabundance of guards, and to get Agbaji a clear path to starter minutes, the Jazz might want to trade one of their veterans before the February 9 trade deadline.

