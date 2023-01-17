Cowboys Beat Bucs 31-14 for Historic Road Playoff Win: Live Game Log

Follow along with Cowboys Country as we keep you up to date with live game updates as they happen.

The Dallas Cowboys head east to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the NFL's Super Wild Card weekend on Monday Night Football.

And what to expect?

"It’s playoff football,'' Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. "The only thing we’re guaranteed is four quarters to go win ...''

It's a rematch of the Week 1 game that saw Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leave early with a broken thumb and miss the next five weeks. The Dallas offense sputtered in the season opener, scoring just three points and looking out of sync all day, even before Prescott's injury.

The Cowboys' offense matched that theme in the season finale against Washington, scoring just six points and looking lost most of the day.

In between those contests, the Cowboys looked like an NFC contender for most of the season. After Prescott's return from injury, Dallas averaged 32.5 points per contest.

The Cowboys have not won a playoff road game since the 1992 NFC Championship game, and have never beaten Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who is 7-0 lifetime against America's Team. That includes wins in the last two season openers.

“Obviously, a lot has changed for both teams since September. I think it’s just a matter of going through the season and gathering information that feels pertinent to your game plan. That has been our approach,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

“But you know, it’s playoff football. The only thing we’re guaranteed is four quarters to go win and move on to the next round,” McCarthy added. “Regardless of what they did to win their division, all of that, it’s two teams lining up with the opportunity to move forward.”

Brady finished with a losing record for the first time in his career, and the 8-9 Buccaneers had issues just making the playoffs this season, winning a weak NFC South.

There is a positive side to history for the Cowboys. They are 2-0 against Tampa Bay in the playoffs , although both victories were at home in the early 1980s.

Dallas starts the game with the ball.

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 6, Bucs 0

Prescott begins the game with three incompletions and the Anger punt goes 50 yards to the TB 25, and returned 10 yards to the TB 35.

Brady and the Bucs can do no better with a three-and-out of their own and Carmada punts 45 yards to the DAL 22, returned by Turpin seven yards to the DAL 29.

Elliott runs up the middle for a loss of two yards, then Pollard gains five off right end for a 3rd and 7. Prescott gets sacked for a loss of eight.

The Anger punt goes 45 yards to the TB 31. Thompkins returns it 10 yards to the TB 41.

Brady passes short to the left side for two yards to Evans, then Fournette runs off right tackle for three and a 3rd and 5. Brady throws incomplete to Gage.

The Camarda punt goes 54 yards for a touchback.

Pollard runs off left end for five, then Prescott hits Gallup for 15 and a first down.

Pollard runs for two, then Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DAL 45 for 3 yards (A.Winfield; L.David). PENALTY on TB-A.Hicks, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, enforced at DAL 45.

Pollard left tackle pushed ob at TB 22 for 18 yards.

Pollard right end to TB 22 for no gain.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott pass deep right to D.Schultz for 22 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is No Good, Wide Right for a score of 6-0 Cowboys with 6:28 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 80 yards in seven plays and took 3:32 off the clock.

Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 24 for -1 yard, White up the middle to TB 28 for 4 yards, Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 39 for 11 yards and a first down.

Brady pass incomplete short right to R. White, knocked down by Dorance Armstrong. Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to 50 for 11 yards and a first down.

White up the middle to DAL 38 for 12 yards.

Fournette up the middle to DAL 34 for 4 yards, Brady pass incomplete short right to K.Kieft for a 3rd and 6.

Timeout #1 by DAL at 02:11

Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to DAL 22 for 12 yards and a first down.

Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Brate, Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at DAL 16 for 6 yards for a 3rd and 4. T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to DAL 5 for 11 yards and a first down.

END of the FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Cowboys 18, Bucs 0

Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Jones.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Brady pass short middle INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL -9. Touchback.

Elliott right end to DAL 20 for no gain, Prescott pass short middle to E.Elliott to DAL 29 for 9 yards and a first down.

Elliott right end to DAL 32 for 3 yards, Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 36 for 4 yards and a first down.

Prescott passes short left to Gallup for four, Elliott up the middle to DAL 39 for 3 yards, then Prescott pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 44 for 5 yards for a first down.

Prescott scrambles up the middle to DAL 47 for 3 yards, Pollard left end to DAL 46 for -1 yards. Prescott pass short middle to T.Hilton to TB 40 for 14 yards and a first down.

Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson to TB 6 for 34 yards, Pollard right tackle to TB 1 for 5 yards. PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at TB 6.

Pollard right end to TB 6 for 8 yards, Prescott right end to TB 1 for 5 yards, Elliott left guard to TB 1 for no gain.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott left end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. Maher extra point is No Good, Wide Right for a 12-0 Cowboys lead with 6:13 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 80 yards in 15 plays and took 8:38 off the clock.

Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 34 for 9 yards, Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 34 for 9 yards for a first down.

Fournette up the middle to TB 37 for -3 yards, Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton.

Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 47 for 10 yards and a fourth down.

Camarda punts 44 yards to DAL 9, Center-Z.Triner, fair catch by K.Turpin.

Prescott pass short middle to T.Hilton to DAL 18 for 9 yards. Elliott up the middle to DAL 20 for 2 yards and a first down.

Prescott pass deep left to D.Schultz to DAL 40 for 20 yards and a first down.

Two-Minute Warning

Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 44 for 4 yards.

Timeout #1 by TB at 01:54.

Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.

Timeout #2 by DAL at 01:50.

Prescott scrambles left end to TB 46 for 10 yards.

Prescott pass incomplete short middle to E.Elliott, PENALTY on DAL, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at TB 45 - No Play.

Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb to TB 30 for 20 yards, Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz pushed ob at TB 11 for 6 yards.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is No Good, Wide Left for an 18-0 Cowboys lead with 27 seconds left in the half. The scoring drive goes 91 yards in 11 plays and took 3:05 off the clock.

Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Timeout #2 by TB at 00:18.

Brady pass incomplete short left. Brady pass short right to C.Otton to 50 for 17 yards and a first down.

Timeout #3 by TB at 00:06.

Timeout #3 by DAL at 00:06.

Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans. Brady pass incomplete short right.

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER: Cowboys 31, Bucs 6

Maher kicks 62 yards from DAL 35 to TB 3. D.Thompkins to TB 27 for 24 yards.

Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 33 for 6 yards, Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gage.

Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin for fourth down.

Camarda punts 53 yards to DAL 14, Center-Z.Triner, out of bounds.

Prescott pass deep left to D.Schultz to DAL 40 for 26 yards, Prescott scrambles up the middle to DAL 45 for 5 yards.

Pollard up the middle to DAL 46 for 1 yard, Prescott pass deep left to C.Lamb ran ob at TB 28 for 26 yards.

Pollard right tackle to TB 27 for 1 yard. PENALTY on TB-W.Gholston, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at TB 27.

Pollard right end pushed ob at TB 4 for 18 yards, Elliott up the middle to TB 2 for 2 yards. TB-R.Nunez-Roches was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott pass short left to M.Gallup for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. Maher extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright for a 24-0 Cowboys lead with 10:04 left in the quarter.

Maher kicks 63 yards from DAL 35 to TB 2. D.Thompkins to TB 19 for 17 yards.

Fournette up the middle to TB 20 for 1 yard, Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans.

On 3rd and 9, Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 29 for 9 yards. FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-M.Hooker at TB 38. M.Hooker to TB 19 for 19 yards. PENALTY on TB-R.Jensen, Unnecessary Roughness, 10 yards, enforced at TB 19. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling, and the play was REVERSED. T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 29 for 9 yards. PENALTY on TB-R.Jensen, Unnecessary Roughness, 14 yards, enforced between downs.

Brady pass short right to J.Jones to TB 23 for 8 yards, Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 29 for 6 yards, Brady pass incomplete short left.

Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate, on 3rd and 10, Brady pass incomplete deep middle to M.Evans.

Camarda punts 49 yards to DAL 22, Center-Z.Triner. K.Turpin to DAL 22 for no gain.

Elliott right tackle to DAL 26 for 4 yards, Elliott right end to DAL 35 for 9 yards and a first down.

Elliott right end to DAL 35 for 9 yards, Elliott left end to DAL 38 for 3 yards for a first down.

Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 44 for 6 yards, Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to DAL 48 for 4 yards and a first down.

Pollard right end to TB 49 for 3 yards, Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard to TB 47 for 2 yards, Prescott pass incomplete short left.

Anger punts 43 yards to TB 4, Center-M.Overton, downed by DAL-K.Joseph.

R.White left end to TB 8 for 3 yards (C.Golston). DAL-J.Kearse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Brady pass incomplete short right to R.White, Brady pass short middle to R.White to TB 19 for 11 yards for a first down.

Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 35 for 16 yards, first down.

Brady pass short left to R.Gage to TB 42 for 7 yards, Brady pass short left to J.Jones to TB 49 for 7 yards and a first down.

Brady pass short right to R.Gage to DAL 48 for 3 yards. DAL-D.Armstrong was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin, Brady pass short left to M.Evans pushed ob at DAL 30 for 18 yards, and a new set of downs.

TOUCHDOWN BUCCANEERS: Brady pass deep left to J.Jones for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to C.Godwin is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS for a 24-6 Cowboys lead with 0:00 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 95 yards in 10 plays and took 3:09 off the clock.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Cowboys 31, Bucs 17

Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to DAL -1. K.Turpin to DAL 34 for 35 yards.

Prescott pass short right to N.Brown ran ob at DAL 49 for 15 yards and a first down.

Pollard up the middle to TB 46 for 5 yards, Pollard up the middle to TB 47 for -1 yards, Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to TB 35 for 12 yards and a first down.

Pollard up the middle to TB 24 for 11 yards for a first down.

Elliott left guard to TB 23 for 1 yard, Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz for a 3rd and 9. Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard to TB 18 for 5 yards

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION - TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb for 18 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is GOOD for a 31-6 Cowboys lead with 10:13 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 66 yards in nine plays and took 4:47 off the clock.

Maher kicks 66 yards from DAL 35 to TB -1. D.Thompkins to TB 16 for 17 yards.

Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 23 for 7 yards, Brady pass incomplete short right. Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 30 for 7 yards and a first down.

Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 43 for 13 yards.

Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans. Tampa Bay challenged the incomplete pass ruling, and the play was REVERSED. Brady pass deep right to M.Evans pushed ob at DAL 37 for 20 yards.

Brady pass short left to C.Otton to DAL 22 for 15 yards.

Brady pass short left to J.Jones pushed ob at DAL 16 for 6 yards, Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to DAL 2 for 14 yards.

Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Jones, Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Jones, Brady sacked at DAL 11 for -9 yards.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Brady pass incomplete short middle.

Elliott right guard to DAL 12 for no gain, Elliott left guard to DAL 14 for 2 yards, Prescott pass incomplete deep right to T.Hilton for a punting situation.

Anger punts 52 yards to TB 34, Center-M.Overton. D.Thompkins to TB 48 for 14 yards.

White up the middle to DAL 43 for 9 yards, Brady to DAL 49 for -6 yards. FUMBLES, and recovers at DAL 49. Brady pass incomplete left to C.Otton. DAL-D.Armstrong was injured during the play.

White left end to DAL 35 for 8 yards, Brady pass short right to M.Evans to DAL 26 for 9 yards and a first down.

Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin, White up the middle to DAL 19 for 7 yards, Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gage. TB-R.Gage was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

Gage was taken off the field on a cart strapped to a backboard.

Brady pass short middle to J.Jones to DAL 13 for 6 yards, fourth down.

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION: Brady pass short left to J.Jones to DAL 8 for 5 yards.

TOUCHDOWN BUCCANEERS: Brady pass short left to C.Brate for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to M.Evans is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS for a 31-14 Cowboys lead with 2:04 left. The scoring drive goes 52 yards in 11 plays and took 2:39 off the clock.

Camarda kicks onside 14 yards from TB 35 to TB 49. RECOVERED by TB-G.Bernard.

Two-Minute Warning

Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans, Brady pass short left to C.Otton to DAL 39 for 12 yards for a first down.

Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Otton, Brady sacked at DAL 47 for -8 yards.

Timeout #1 by TB at 01:22

Brady pass short right to J.Jones to DAL 35 for 12 yards.

Timeout #2 by TB at 01:12

TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Jones.

Prescott kneels to DAL 35 for no gain.

Prescott kneels to DAL 34 for -1 yards.

END OF GAME

