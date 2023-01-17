ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jim Harbaugh has Made Up His Mind

By HH Staff
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTpMx_0kGuJ14S00

Indianapolis Colts head coach candidate Jim Harbaugh has announced his plans for the 2023 season.

The Indianapolis Colts were one of many teams interested in bringing their former quarterback Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL, but the pull of the Michigan Wolverines was too much to get him to make the jump.

University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced the news on Monday afternoon.

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue ! -- Michigan president Santa Ono on Twitter

The Colts appeared to be a longshot from the outset with Harbaugh, despite the ties to the franchise. Adam Schefter confirmed that Harbaugh had called the Denver Broncos, a team that he had interviewed with, to thank them for their interest.

Jim Harbaugh did call the Broncos this afternoon to let them know that, despite their talks, he will in fact be returning to Michigan. -- Adam Schefter on Twitter

Harbaugh is likely in line to get a substantial raise from the Wolverines. He was the 12th-highest paid football coach in the NCAA to start the season at just over $7 million. Four coaches make at least $10 million. Expect Harbaugh to be the fifth in the coming days when an extension is announced.

The Colts are casting a wide net when it comes to filling their vacant-head coaching spot. Jeff Saturday and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone head the list of internal candidates.

Colts Head Coach Search Tracker

Indianapolis added three more candidates to the list of potential interviews this week including New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka , San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans , and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale .

'Significant Change' if Jeff Saturday is next Indianapolis Colts Head Coach (; 1:41)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL wife made major move against Colts owner

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts No. 1 Overall 2023 NFL Draft Pick

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is widely considered the No. 1 QB in this year's NFL draft class. In fact, many outlets have him as the No. 1 overall player on the board. CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso is going with another player at the top spot. In his most recent mock draft, ...
LEXINGTON, KY
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy