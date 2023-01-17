ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

BREAKING: Georgia WR Enters Transfer Portal

By Christian Kirby II
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1CkE_0kGuIxmC00

Georgia Wide Reciever Dominick Blaylock has entered the transfer portal after 4 years with the team

The Georgia Bulldogs have become quite familiar with post season departures in the recent years as numerous players have either entered the NFL Draft or transfer portal to seek better opportunities for themselves. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is the most recent addition to this list

Blaylock was a 4 star recruit in Georgia’s 2019 class.  As a freshman, the son of former Atlanta Hawk Mookie Blaylock caught 5 TD passes before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship. His battle with numerous injuries would decrease his playing time significantly.

Blaylock had his most productive season since 2019 this year catching 15 receptions for 227 yards. He is the 1st wide receiver to enter the portal for the Bulldogs this year.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/ Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Driver Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Georgia Football Player and Staffer: Police Report

Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash after the team's national championship victory celebration, outside the University of Georgia's campus in Athens The driver was speeding in the crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday, police reports showed. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released the crash report on Tuesday, which revealed that the car driven by LeCroy — who died at the hospital — was traveling over the 40 mph speed limit before the accident, CNN shared. The exact...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral

Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School

When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest.  James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged.  That was until ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision

Kyle Ford announced last week that he was transferring from USC. He could not have picked a more surprising destination. Ford announced on Tuesday that he will continue his playing career at USC’s rival, UCLA. Need it all…Let’s work pic.twitter.com/C2httxdS88 — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 18, 2023 In November, Ford had 3 catches for 73... The post Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers elite RB DeZephen Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top running backs in the class of 2026. Georgia offered DeZephen Walker on Dec. 21, 2022. Walker played varsity football as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back plays high school football for Raymore-Peculiar in Peculiar, Missouri. Walker...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.  Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Ladd McConkey Announces Return

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be returning for the 2023 season according to his social media feeds. McConkey was the leading receiver for Georgia in the 2023 season and will be aided by the additions of RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett.  Georgia's 2023 receiver corps will return quite ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy