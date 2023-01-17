BREAKING: Georgia WR Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Wide Reciever Dominick Blaylock has entered the transfer portal after 4 years with the team

The Georgia Bulldogs have become quite familiar with post season departures in the recent years as numerous players have either entered the NFL Draft or transfer portal to seek better opportunities for themselves. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is the most recent addition to this list

Blaylock was a 4 star recruit in Georgia’s 2019 class. As a freshman, the son of former Atlanta Hawk Mookie Blaylock caught 5 TD passes before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship. His battle with numerous injuries would decrease his playing time significantly.

Blaylock had his most productive season since 2019 this year catching 15 receptions for 227 yards. He is the 1st wide receiver to enter the portal for the Bulldogs this year.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)

MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)

Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)

Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/ Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN