Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Ronnie Lee Ray
Ronnie Lee Ray, 65 of Cowen passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Webster Nursing and Rehab. Ronnie was born September 2, 1957 in Webster Springs and was the son of the late Virgil and Carol Barbe Ray. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jerry Thomas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jerry Thomas, President of WV Toughman, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about WV Toughman returning to Clarksburg this weekend, notable matchups, and how WV Toughman history will be made this weekend. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Riversong Spa
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Riversong Spa in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jesse Skiles
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesse Skiles, Athletic Director at Glenville State University, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about managing a championship-winning basketball team and continuing to be successful with an overhauled roster. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
WDTV
New donut shop to replace The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donut shop is set to replace The Donut Shop in downtown Buckhannon. The Donut Spot will reopen in early February, according to a release from Par Mar Stores. The Donut Spot will be operated by the same company that operates the Par Mar Stores...
WDTV
Representatives from Glenville State, Marshall to meet
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University are planning to meet this week to discuss future collaborations. Officials have scheduled the meeting for Friday at Glenville State. “I believe that our two institutions, Glenville State University and Marshall, already have a fantastic working relationship. The...
WDTV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
WDTV
Grafton high school basketball honors Flemington high school with throwback uniforms in victory over Preston
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats wore Flemington Greyhounds jerseys on Thursday night that honored the former school. Flemington’s last class was in 1990, the same year in which the basketball team made the state tournament for the first time in school history. A closer look at the uniforms is below, and the full story can be seen above.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Clarksburg Community Baby Shower
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deaonna and Diana with the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower joined First at 4 on Friday. Deaonna and Diana talked about the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower happening on Saturday and other groups involved in the event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to make citrus cleaners
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of how to make citrus cleaners. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Elderly West Virginia man dies in mobile home fire
PENCE SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - An elderly West Virginia man is dead after a fire started in his mobile home on Tuesday. A 75-year-old man was the victim of the fire that happened on Wandering Way in Pence Springs, just south of Alderson in Summers County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 19
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses ibonds. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Homes for Harrison searching for volunteers for county-wide census
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Homes for Harrison is searching for volunteers to help end homelessness in the area. The nonprofit organization is gearing up for its annual Point-In-Time Count. The count is a county-wide census of people and families experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Mendi Scott said the organization counts in...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blue with her and talked about how many dogs are at the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
WDTV
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after officers said he strangled and pointed a gun at a woman. Officers were dispatched to a home on South Main Ave. in Weston on Dec. 29 and spoke with a woman, according to a criminal complaint. The woman...
WDTV
Clarksburg seeking downtown parking solutions
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg is looking at some solutions to improve parking downtown. A study was launched after complaints and conflicts arose from the air garage paid parking behind the courthouse. The parking meters downtown generate revenue, but aren’t for long-term parking and Jackson Square is...
WDTV
Glenville State sets date for Audition and Art Portfolio Day
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Department of Fine Arts will be hosting Audition and Art Portfolio Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Prospective students are invited to visit campus for the event to gain entrance into the University’s music and art programs. “As a music student at...
WDTV
Fight between underage siblings ends with one stabbed, another arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight between two underage siblings ended in a stabbing Wednesday night and one of the children being arrested. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call in the St. Albans area where they were told an argument between a girl and her brother escalated.
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.
Comments / 0