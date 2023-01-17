ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Springs, WV

Ronnie Lee Ray

Ronnie Lee Ray, 65 of Cowen passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Webster Nursing and Rehab. Ronnie was born September 2, 1957 in Webster Springs and was the son of the late Virgil and Carol Barbe Ray. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother...
COWEN, WV
First at 4 Forum: Jerry Thomas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jerry Thomas, President of WV Toughman, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about WV Toughman returning to Clarksburg this weekend, notable matchups, and how WV Toughman history will be made this weekend. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Spotlight on Business: Riversong Spa

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Riversong Spa in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
First at 4 Forum: Jesse Skiles

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesse Skiles, Athletic Director at Glenville State University, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about managing a championship-winning basketball team and continuing to be successful with an overhauled roster. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
GLENVILLE, WV
New donut shop to replace The Donut Shop in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donut shop is set to replace The Donut Shop in downtown Buckhannon. The Donut Spot will reopen in early February, according to a release from Par Mar Stores. The Donut Spot will be operated by the same company that operates the Par Mar Stores...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Representatives from Glenville State, Marshall to meet

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University are planning to meet this week to discuss future collaborations. Officials have scheduled the meeting for Friday at Glenville State. “I believe that our two institutions, Glenville State University and Marshall, already have a fantastic working relationship. The...
GLENVILLE, WV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Grafton high school basketball honors Flemington high school with throwback uniforms in victory over Preston

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats wore Flemington Greyhounds jerseys on Thursday night that honored the former school. Flemington’s last class was in 1990, the same year in which the basketball team made the state tournament for the first time in school history. A closer look at the uniforms is below, and the full story can be seen above.
GRAFTON, WV
First at 4 Forum: Clarksburg Community Baby Shower

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deaonna and Diana with the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower joined First at 4 on Friday. Deaonna and Diana talked about the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower happening on Saturday and other groups involved in the event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Elderly West Virginia man dies in mobile home fire

PENCE SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - An elderly West Virginia man is dead after a fire started in his mobile home on Tuesday. A 75-year-old man was the victim of the fire that happened on Wandering Way in Pence Springs, just south of Alderson in Summers County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses ibonds. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Homes for Harrison searching for volunteers for county-wide census

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Homes for Harrison is searching for volunteers to help end homelessness in the area. The nonprofit organization is gearing up for its annual Point-In-Time Count. The count is a county-wide census of people and families experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Mendi Scott said the organization counts in...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blue with her and talked about how many dogs are at the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Clarksburg seeking downtown parking solutions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg is looking at some solutions to improve parking downtown. A study was launched after complaints and conflicts arose from the air garage paid parking behind the courthouse. The parking meters downtown generate revenue, but aren’t for long-term parking and Jackson Square is...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Glenville State sets date for Audition and Art Portfolio Day

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Department of Fine Arts will be hosting Audition and Art Portfolio Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Prospective students are invited to visit campus for the event to gain entrance into the University’s music and art programs. “As a music student at...
GLENVILLE, WV

