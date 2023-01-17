Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
techaiapp.com
Thailand Issues New Regulations on Custodied Cryptocurrencies – Regulation Bitcoin News
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has issued new regulations on custodied cryptocurrencies. Companies offering crypto custody services are now required to “establish a digital wallet management system to accommodate efficient custody of digital assets and keys and ensure safety of clients’ assets,” the regulator described.
techaiapp.com
This Australian Crypto Exchange Lists LUNC, SHIB, And APE Coin
Shiba Inu (SHIB), ApeCoin (APE), and LUNC gained new support in January as Australian crypto exchange Cointree lists them on its platform. Cointree announced the news via Twitter recently. Cointree is among the oldest crypto exchanges in Australia, based in Melbourne. It began operation in 2013 and offers over 280...
techaiapp.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Disputes FTX US ‘Shortfall’ Claims, Critics Skeptical of Excel Spreadsheet Defense – Bitcoin News
Following an update from FTX debtors about the $5.5 billion discovered by administrators during an investigation, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) took to Twitter to share a blog post from his Substack newsletter. SBF stated that the presentation published by litigation firm Sullivan & Cromwell is “extremely misleading” and that FTX US is solvent and “always has been.”
techaiapp.com
Efficient identification of abnormalities in power distribution data
The reliability and security of power distribution systems is a critical infrastructure issue that can affect the lives of many people when compromised. Research in the International Journal of Power and Energy Conversion looks at how the gSpan method for screening data sets can be used to ensure power security.
techaiapp.com
How to safari sensitively in India
Gauzy morning light tints the forest floor copper-gold. Across the tangle of dry grass, fallen leaves and bracken, the shadows of slender teak trees cast striped bands. ‘Tiger!’ I shriek, pressing the binoculars to my eyes. ‘Um, no,’ naturalist Ajay Bhavre corrects me politely, ‘that’s some twigs.’...
techaiapp.com
Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report
Oppo announced its Find N2 and Find N2 Flip smartphones in China less than a month ago. While the company has not officially commented about a global launch for any of its smartphones, it did not take long for the Find N2 Flip model to show up on the FCC database, as a Bluetooth SIG listing, and on the BIS database as well. The handset, reportedly the global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, has now finally showed up on benchmarking site Geekbench, with the listing revealing some key specifications.
techaiapp.com
Five Ways to Keep Endpoint Protection Simple
Endpoint security continues to be more challenging and complex as workplace environments hybridize and evolve. In fact, research shows that 68% of organizations have experienced one or more endpoint attacks that compromised data and/or their IT infrastructure. The same percentage of organizations also found a rise in frequency of endpoint attacks over the last year. These statistics show not only the growth in attacks, but also that the variance and complexity of these attacks are rapidly changing year over year. As a result, it’s never been more critical to manage and secure your endpoints. But with everyone talking about complexity (of attacks and solutions), what are some steps you can take to simplify the process?
Feds have seized nearly $700M from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Federal authorities have seized almost $700 million from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, mostly from shares of Robinhood that he owned. A court filing from Friday shows that the federal government seized more than 55 million shares of Robinhood stock along with tens of millions of dollars from each of several bank accounts. Bankman-Fried was arrested…
techaiapp.com
1000 Vessels Impacted in Ransomware Attack on Shipping Software
The company has confirmed that approximately 1,000 vessels had been affected and that they were in close contact with the 70 affected customers. On January 7th, DNV, a digital ship management solutions provider, was targeted in a ransomware attack, causing it to take its ShipManager software offline. Users can still use the onboard, offline functionalities of the software, which allow for the construction and operation of ships.
techaiapp.com
Ransomware shuts hundreds of Yum Brands restaurants in UK
A ransomware attack forced the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell to close several hundred restaurants in the United Kingdom this week. A government filing posted Thursday says the attack impacted information technology systems. Yum Brands said the attackers took company data, but that there is no evidence customer data was stolen.
Despite tear gas, Peru protesters vow to keep demonstrating
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru’s capital Friday and were met with volleys of tear gas for the second straight day, as demonstrators made clear they will keep up their mobilizations to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.
techaiapp.com
New FTX CEO Says Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Could Restart Business: Report
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is looking into the possibility of reviving its business, Chief Executive Officer John Ray told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Ray, who took over the reins in November, has set up a task force to explore restarting FTX.com, the company’s main international exchange, he said in an interview with the WSJ.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft to Cut 5 Percent of Workforce Affecting Thousands of Employees: Report
Microsoft is set to lay off thousands of employees today. Citing Sky News, Reuters reported that thousands of roles would be cut, with the software giant looking to cut around 5 percent of its workforce or about 11,000 roles. Thousands of job cuts are expected in human resources and engineering...
techaiapp.com
BP Pulse and Tritium shake on new DC fast charger order to expand the oil giant’s EV network
BP Pulse, the EV branch of oil and gas conglomerate BP, placed a new order for DC fast chargers from electric vehicle power supply maker Tritium. The companies have not specified how many chargers are in the new order, but Tritium calls it its “largest ever order from a single customer.” The transaction means there will soon be even more available chargers as EV adoption grows and government-mandated deadlines to eliminate combustion cars looms closer.
Comments / 0