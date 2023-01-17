Read full article on original website
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
KCBD
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
One person sent to hospital Friday following rollover in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Lubbock county on Friday around 7:05 a.m., according to a press release from LCSO. According to LCSO, the driver had minor injuries and was sent to University Medical Center. The driver was heading down East County Road 6100 and North Farm […]
LPD says woman, juveniles involved in South Lubbock crash on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash in South Lubbock that left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday, a press release said. According to the press release, 22-year-old Audrie Boswell was driving an SUV with two juvenile male passengers “in the far right southbound lane of the 3200 block of West […]
Lubbock mother praises South Plains DPS Trooper, went the extra mile to ensure family’s safety
A Lubbock mom was feeling grateful after she said a Department of Public Safety Trooper went the extra mile to make sure her family was safe.
fox34.com
Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave. At this time police say no arrests have been made. This...
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
10 Unique Cocktails that Scream ‘Lubbock Texas’
These ten cocktails fit a variety of palates, and all scream 'Lubbock Texas'. Of course, we have to start with a drink named after the Lubbock legend, Buddy Holly. Combine in glass with ice, stir, enjoy. Because it will mess you up if you aren't careful, this is the Tornado.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
everythinglubbock.com
Police investigate armed robbery at Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but the suspect was not found at the time. This story is developing.
KSAT 12
California man who traveled to Texas to kill boyfriend by stabbing him 93 times sentenced to life in prison
A San Diego, California, man who traveled to Texas to kill his boyfriend in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison. Law enforcement authorities said 25-year-old Alexander Yoichi Duberek stabbed 30-year-old Chad Luera 93 times on the side of a rural road on Oct. 31, 2020. He was indicted...
Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
If you plan on decluttering your home, you may want to avoid throwing your things away. Lubbock's Habitat for Humanity could use those spare items. In fact, they need them.
Shout-Out To Lubbock’s Oriental Market For Making Dinner At My House Delicious
If you're from Lubbock and you've never been to Oriental Market on 50th street, you are absolutely missing out. Not only do they have items you won't find anywhere else, but the staff is also incredibly friendly and helpful. I've been shopping there more often lately, and I've been making some really incredible meals for my family and friends.
Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away
Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
Kidnapping investigation turns up false statement in Crosby County
The Swisher County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a kidnapping investigation was underway based on information from Crosby County. It later turned out to be false.
Don’t Become A Victim When Attempting To Sell Things On Facebook In Lubbock
Facebook is a very popular place to sell things online. There are just so many people on the social media giant that if you want to sell a car, couch, home decorations, etc. the first place many people turn is Facebook and the Facebook Marketplace. There are even different groups where you can buy, sell, and trade with people in your own city.
Victim speaks out after road rage shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – Home security video obtained by everythinglubbock.com caught a road rage shooting on Dec. 6, 2022, near 33rd St. and Salisbury Ave. “He started shooting at my vehicle, and so I just shut the door and sat there,” the victim said. “I was in shock.” The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said […]
Who killed 40-year-old, father of three, David Perez? Lubbock family pleads with public to come forward with information
David Perez, a 40-year-old man from Lubbock, was shot and killed in his home on January 13th. The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a black four-door sedan seen in the area and is asking the public for any information. The family is also asking for support in paying for a memorial service
Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?
If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
