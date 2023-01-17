ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

SWAT called to central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave. At this time police say no arrests have been made. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

10 Unique Cocktails that Scream ‘Lubbock Texas’

These ten cocktails fit a variety of palates, and all scream 'Lubbock Texas'. Of course, we have to start with a drink named after the Lubbock legend, Buddy Holly. Combine in glass with ice, stir, enjoy. Because it will mess you up if you aren't careful, this is the Tornado.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police investigate armed robbery at Lubbock convenience store

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but the suspect was not found at the time. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away

Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Will A Winter Storm Bring Snow To Lubbock Next Week?

If you thought winter was somehow over and thought there was no way we would see winter weather again this season, it might be time to unpack those winter jackets. A cold front looks like it could come through the area on Tuesday morning and bring storms to much of the state.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

