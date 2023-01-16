ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
FRANKLIN, KY
WKRN

2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder

5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Swinging A Knife At Three Women On Russellville Road

A man was charged with wanton endangerment after a fight on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Cortez Lewis Jr. followed three women after almost hitting their vehicle on Greenville Road. He reportedly confronted the women when they stopped on Russellville Road and asked if they...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Former Trigg County teacher gets pre-trial diversion for inappropriate relationship

The former Trigg County High School teacher who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor student will avoid jail time and could have her charges completely expunged. Forty-year old Ashley Wells of Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in November to one count of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second-degree, amended down from sexual abuse in the first-degree.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000

A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Two major crashes close interstate in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency crews in Robertson County had their hands full on Thursday morning after two separate incidents required hours of rescue efforts and cleanup. According to the Robertson County EMA, the first crash was a tractor-trailer that lost control, rolled off I-65 at a construction entrance, and...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

Man charged with assault in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man has been arrested after police say a gun was pointed at a woman. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Withers Street for a domestic complaint. After an investigation, police say they learned Jeffrey R. Coulter had been in a verbal...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

