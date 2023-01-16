Master beekeeper Tanya Phillips examines one of the hives at Texas Honey Bee Farm. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) If you drive past the Y in Oak Hill down Hwy. 290, you may have noticed signs pointing to a place called Texas Honey Bee Farm. Those signs continue off the highway, onto Weir Loop Circle and down the driveway of an apiary, where they become handpainted with bee facts, such as, “Honey Bees can recognize individual human faces.”

