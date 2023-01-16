Read full article on original website
3 new salons and spas to check out in Lake Travis-Westlake
Morgan Longford, owner of the Good Hair Social Club in Lakeway. Longford opened her store March 22 at 801 S. RM 620, Ste. D-E, Lakeway. (Courtesy Morgan Longford) Three new salon and spa centers opened in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022. Here is a look at their information, as well as the services they offer:
Birds Barbershop opens new location, donating haircut proceeds to Central Texas Food Bank
Through the first week of business at the new Birds Barbershop location, Jan. 20-Jan. 27, all haircut proceeds will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. (Courtesy Birds Barbershop) Birds Barbershop opened its ninth Austin location on Jan. 20 at 3601 William Cannon Dr., between Brodie Lane and MoPac. For the...
Affordable cosmetic store MIss A now open in Barton Creek Square
A new Miss A cosmetics store opened in Barton Creek Square on Nov. 2. (Courtesy Miss A) Affordable cosmetics and jewelry shop Miss A opened at Barton Creek Square on Nov. 2. The retailer is known for its selection of makeup products $1 and under. All products are cruelty free and made with Food and Drug Administration-approved ingredients.
Apparel store Lululemon now open at Austin's Barton Creek Square
Athletic apparel store Lululemon opened at Barton Creek Square Dec. 7. (Courtesy Lululemon) Lululemon, an apparel and yoga-inspired athletic store, opened Dec. 7 at Barton Creek Square Mall. The store sells an assortment of women's leggings, dresses, sweatshirts and workout gear; men's joggers, pants, polo shirts and workout gear; tennis...
Local jewelry business at Domain Northside to participate in Le Garage Sale
Limbo Jewelry at the Domain Northside, which carries locally made jewelry and gifts, will participate in the Le Garage Sale at the Palmer Events Center in Austin on Jan. 21-22. (Courtesy Kendra Dupree/Limbo Jewelry) Locally owned store Limbo Jewelry will participate in Le Garage Sale on the weekend from Jan....
Industrial projects in Round Rock to bring nearly 1M square feet of industrial space
Located off of A.W. Grimes Boulevard and SH 45, Link Logistics' Round Rock 45 project is expected to yield over 368,000 square feet of warehouse space alone. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Two Link Logistics industrial projects will bring nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space to Round Rock, once completed.
Southern Shutters to add new factory in 30th year of operation in Central Texas
From left: Southern Shutters co-owners Mark Edmondson and Chris Lowell oversee the production of custom shutters. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) For 30 years, Southern Shutters has been outfitting Central Texas homes with custom shutters. Starting with two employees in 1993, the company now has about 30 employees and is planning to break ground on a new factory in 2023.
EVO Entertainment to build 53,000-square-foot entertainment center in Hutto
EVO's new 53,000-square-foot entertainment center will be located just south of the Hutto YMCA. (Rendering courtesy EVO Entertainment Group) Hutto's first movie theater is on its way to the Townwest Commons commercial development at the corner of Hwy. 79 and Ed Schmidt Boulevard. Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group will build a...
Small businesses sweat in western Travis County & a trip to Texas Honey Bee Farm
Master beekeeper Tanya Phillips examines one of the hives at Texas Honey Bee Farm. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) If you drive past the Y in Oak Hill down Hwy. 290, you may have noticed signs pointing to a place called Texas Honey Bee Farm. Those signs continue off the highway, onto Weir Loop Circle and down the driveway of an apiary, where they become handpainted with bee facts, such as, “Honey Bees can recognize individual human faces.”
Neighbors Market convenience store offers variety of beer, wine in Hutto
Neighbors Market opened in Hutto on Dec. 31. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Neighbors Market opened Dec. 31 at 6111 FM 1660, Ste. 200, Hutto. Owner David Mak said the convenience store, which is on the corner of FM 1660 and Limmer Loop, offers a wide selection of beer and wine in addition to other grocery items. A website is coming soon. 512-642-3113.
Willow Gardens Yoga expanding with new studio in Lockhart
Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, will open a new studio in Lockhart in the coming months. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, announced Jan. 11 that it will be expanding with a new location in Lockhart, slated to open either in late February or early March.
Sushi Zoa to bring rolls, sashimi and teriyaki to Hutto in March
Owner Jay Chung owned and operated Ebisu Sushi in Austin before selling to new owners in 2021. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) A new restaurant called Sushi Zoa will open in mid-March at 4909 Gattis School Road, Ste. 120, Hutto. Owner Jay Chung said the menu will include sushi rolls; sashimi; and chicken, beef and fish teriyaki, among many other items.
Home sales in Central Austin continue to decrease; median sales prices trend slightly downward
Central Austin saw 170 home sales in December 2022 compared to 362 in December 2021. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Home sales in Austin are continuing to trend downward as home prices stay high, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. In December 2022, home sales in the Central Austin...
Happy Lemon now serving bubble waffles, culture of tea
Happy Lemon, a tea culture shop at the intersection of Parmer Lane and MoPac, serves an array of bubble teas, slushes, waffles and teas. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Happy Lemon, a tea culture brand originally from Taiwan, opened at 2501 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 650a, Austin, on Nov. 12. The bubble...
Austin Window Fashions opens new Georgetown showroom
Austin Window Fashions opened a Georgetown showroom Jan. 3. (Courtesy Austin Window Fashions) Austin Window Fashions opened a new showroom Jan. 3 at 4871 Williams Drive, Ste. 201, Georgetown. The window treatment designs company provides homeowners with various shutters, blinds, shades and drapes. Prior to opening the storefront, Taylor Wadsworth,...
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Round Rock
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opened in Round Rock on Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new dining and drink options opened in Round Rock in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 130 Sundance Parkway, Ste. 100,...
The Joint Chiropractic coming to Kyle
The Joint Chiropractic is set to open in February at 5103 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 101, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new location of The Joint Chiropractic is set to open at 5103 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 101, Kyle. The build-out of the new location is underway with an anticipated...
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin
Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
Planning, design portion of Hero Way improvements project in Leander continues
Construction is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The planning and design portion of the Hero Way road improvements project in Leander is anticipated to continue until the end of 2023, Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “It’s a regionally significant project because it’s a...
