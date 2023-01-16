ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Southern Shutters to add new factory in 30th year of operation in Central Texas

From left: Southern Shutters co-owners Mark Edmondson and Chris Lowell oversee the production of custom shutters. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) For 30 years, Southern Shutters has been outfitting Central Texas homes with custom shutters. Starting with two employees in 1993, the company now has about 30 employees and is planning to break ground on a new factory in 2023.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Small businesses sweat in western Travis County & a trip to Texas Honey Bee Farm

Master beekeeper Tanya Phillips examines one of the hives at Texas Honey Bee Farm. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) If you drive past the Y in Oak Hill down Hwy. 290, you may have noticed signs pointing to a place called Texas Honey Bee Farm. Those signs continue off the highway, onto Weir Loop Circle and down the driveway of an apiary, where they become handpainted with bee facts, such as, “Honey Bees can recognize individual human faces.”
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Willow Gardens Yoga expanding with new studio in Lockhart

Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, will open a new studio in Lockhart in the coming months. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, announced Jan. 11 that it will be expanding with a new location in Lockhart, slated to open either in late February or early March.
LOCKHART, TX
Austin Window Fashions opens new Georgetown showroom

Austin Window Fashions opened a Georgetown showroom Jan. 3. (Courtesy Austin Window Fashions) Austin Window Fashions opened a new showroom Jan. 3 at 4871 Williams Drive, Ste. 201, Georgetown. The window treatment designs company provides homeowners with various shutters, blinds, shades and drapes. Prior to opening the storefront, Taylor Wadsworth,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
The Joint Chiropractic coming to Kyle

The Joint Chiropractic is set to open in February at 5103 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 101, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new location of The Joint Chiropractic is set to open at 5103 Kyle Centre Drive, Ste. 101, Kyle. The build-out of the new location is underway with an anticipated...
KYLE, TX
2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin

Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
