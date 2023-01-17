ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes

There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas

Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Oh YUCK: Remember To Check Expiration Dates On Products In Texas!

We've all been at the point in our lives where one certain food item will just hit that spot. Whether it be a food or a drink, all of us have that one item that is sure to either make us feel better or able to hold us over until we get a proper meal. And we always have a way to get our favorite food item don't we?
Coyotes are Displaying Some Alarming Behavior in Texas Lately

One thing about Texas is we are probably one of the most unpredictable states that I’ve ever lived in. You just never know what this huge, wonderful state is going to throw at you - good or bad. According to Fox26 Houston, another wild occurrence has happened. Furry friends are beginning to show their faces all over the city of Houston, Texas. When I say furry friends, I’m not talking about cute little puppies, I’m talking about wild coyotes. That’s right - rip your face off like bubblegum coyotes.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People

We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer

It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train

I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
