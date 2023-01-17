Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Questions abound at hearing on Montana resolution seeking Article V Convention
Rick Santorum, the Republican former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and once-presidential candidate, testifies on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in favor of a measure that seeks to add Montana to a list of states that want to make an Article V Convention to write amendments to the U.S. Constitution. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan)
Fairfield Sun Times
Senate president, GOP legislators, oppose redistricting commission’s work
Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, R- Box Elder, speaks before the special select committee on redistricting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton said Tuesday a commission charged with redrawing Montana’s legislative districts didn’t follow its own rules, and it didn’t follow constitutional requirements either.
Fairfield Sun Times
Committee takes up prison gerrymandering, precinct sizes
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Senate Bill 77 would lead to more equitable counts of the Native American community in redistricting by “solving the problem of prison gerrymandering,” proponents said Wednesday in a legislative committee meeting. Prison...
Fairfield Sun Times
Elections conspiracy bill gets hearing, Native Caucus writes letter in opposition
Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, said she objected to the use of the phrase “Zuckerbucks” to describe a grant from the nonprofit Center for Technology and Civic Life, during a hearing on Wednesday. Madeline Malisa, one of the proponents for the bill, said “Zuckerbucks” again. The conspiracy...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawmaker, health care rep, call for transparency on $71M in DPHHS budget
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). The Department of Public Health and Human Services should specify a plan for the $71 million it wants legislators to approve in the director’s office budget, a lawmaker and medical association director said Tuesday.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Outrage as Republican congressman Byron Donalds' office is sent a copy of Uncle Tom's Cabin
Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds revealed that he was mailed a copy of Uncle Tom's Cabin to insinuate a racial slur against him.
Fairfield Sun Times
Congress Authorizes Gibson Dam “for hydroelectric power generation”
On Friday, the Sun Times received a statement from Greenfields Irrigation District that Congress, in passing H.R. 2617, had amended the authorization related to Gibson Dam, now allowing for the dam to generate electricity in addition to providing irrigation for the region. The statement follows. Recent passage of H. R....
Fairfield Sun Times
Bill to cut business equipment taxes passes committee vote
A bill that seeks to cut taxes on business equipment passed an initial vote in the House Finance Committee on Thursday. House Bill 212, sponsored by Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, would expand Montana’s business equipment tax exemption from $300,000 to $1 million. The move would effectively eliminate the business equipment tax for more than 5,000 small businesses, farms and ranches that operate costly equipment like tractors and irrigation pivots.
Fairfield Sun Times
PA Lawmakers Can Reverse the Population Exodus
New data from the Census Bureau reveal that residents are fleeing Pennsylvania at an alarming rate. Pennsylvania lost nearly 40,000 residents to other states from July 2021 to July 2022. Only seven states lost more residents to domestic outmigration during that period. And, with 23,000 more deaths than births, Pennsylvania’s total population loss ranks fourth-highest in the nation. Only New York, California, and Illinois saw bigger declines.
Fairfield Sun Times
Superintendent Arntzen seeks Math Standards Review Task Force
Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is seeking Montanans to participate in the Mathematics Standards Review Task Force. The Montana Board of Public Education approved the opening of the decade-old Math Content Standards, housed in ARM 10.53.501 et seq., for review. The purpose of the standards review process is to assure that Montana public schools are setting high academic standards for all children of our great state. The goal is to serve our Montana students and educators with the best-possible mathematics standards to guide instruction and prepare our students for their lives beyond the classroom.
Comments / 0