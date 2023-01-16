Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WOODSON: We just went a little longer in terms of you know, trying to really prep and get ready for Wisconsin but our practices are pretty much the same every day in terms of -- you know, and I try to challenge, I think Geronimo -- I challenged right before the Wisconsin game that day, and I thought he responded.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO