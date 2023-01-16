Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Teri Moren Sets Indiana Women’s Basketball Win Record As No. 6 IU Beats No. 21 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Indiana head coach picked up her 189th career win as No. 6 Indiana defeated No. 21 Illinois, 83-72, at State Farm Center on Wednesday night. In a tight first quarter, Indiana (17-1, 7-1 B1G) kept the game within one possession as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes connected at the line with 4:15 to go. But it fueled a 9-0 run by the Illini, who held its largest lead of the half with 2:27 remaining in the opening frame.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Returns Home for Gladstein Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Following a solid opening weekend at the Commodore Challenge, the Indiana Track and Field teams return to Bloomington for the first of back-to-back home meets to close out the month of January. A total of 60 athletes will compete attached for the Hoosiers while eight freshmen compete...
iuhoosiers.com
'Playing Harder' Sparks Malik Reneau Improvement
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Malik Reneau is figuring it out. He is. In these no-Race Thompson times, that's big. The freshman forward's numbers over the last three games show progress, which could be critical if Indiana (11-6 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten) is to sustain the momentum from Saturday's Wisconsin victory, if it is to win at surging Illinois (13-5, 4-3) on Thursday night, beat Michigan State (12-6, 4-3) on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and climb back into the conference race.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Women, Divers Dominate Big Ten Award Cycle
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving swept the women's Big Ten weekly awards as part of four total honors for the Hoosiers announced by the conference office on Wednesday (Jan. 18). IU also swept the diving awards as redshirt senior Andrew Capobianco earned his sixth-career Big Ten Diver...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 13 Hoosiers Begin Season At UCLA, UCSB Winter Invite This Weekend
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – To start the season, No 11. Indiana Water Polo travels to UCLA to play a game before playing another three games in the UCSB Winter Invite in Santa Barbara, California from Jan. 21-22. Indiana at UCLA. Friday, January 20. vs. UCLA – 3:00 p.m. ET.
iuhoosiers.com
Parrish and No. 6 Hoosiers Are Having ‘Fun’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - A shot to the mouth? No problem. Pressure moments? Sydney Parrish has them covered. Indiana's junior guard focuses on what matters most. Given the No. 6 Hoosiers' 16-1 overall record, 5-1 in the Big Ten, it starts with winning, and playing to the level that helps produce it.
iuhoosiers.com
Road Stretch Begins For No. 6/6 Indiana At No. 21/23 Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/6 Indiana hits the road for its first of three ranked matchups when it faces No. 21/23 Illinois in Champaign. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET on B1G+. GAME DAY INFO. #6/6 Indiana (16-1, 6-1 B1G) at #21/23 Illinois (14-3, 5-2 B1G) Wednesday,...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Men’s Tennis Set for Road Match at Middle Tennessee
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– After a 2-0 weekend to start the season, Indiana Men's Tennis is set to hit the court again on Friday, Jan. 20 at Middle Tennessee. This will be the Hoosiers' first road trip of the year, and against a very talented opponent. In the preseason ITA poll, Middle Tennessee was ranked No. 25 nationally. In this week's rankings, they are just outside of the poll, and are receiving votes.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 18 at No. RV/23 Illinois
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a rivalry matchup at Illinois at 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 19 at the State Farm Center. The game will be broadcast on FS1. • The Illini, led by sixth-year head coach Brad Underwood, enter the Thursday...
iuhoosiers.com
Garzon Selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week and USWBA Tamika Catchings National Freshman Of The Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Freshman guard Yarden Garzon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USWBA) Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, announced on Tuesday (1/17). Garzon Averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and shot 73.3 percent from...
iuhoosiers.com
IUSB Announces New Addition to 2023 Signing Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana softball head coach Shonda Stanton announces Ella Carter as a member of the 2023 signing day class. "Throughout the recruiting process, Ella presented herself as one of the most mature and coachable athletes I have encountered," Stanton said. "Her size, athleticism and power are a match with our focused effort to increase offensive production. We are proud to add Ella to our exciting and accomplished 2023 class.
iuhoosiers.com
#IUBB Media Availability – Jan. 17
Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WOODSON: We just went a little longer in terms of you know, trying to really prep and get ready for Wisconsin but our practices are pretty much the same every day in terms of -- you know, and I try to challenge, I think Geronimo -- I challenged right before the Wisconsin game that day, and I thought he responded.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
cbs4indy.com
Marion OB/GYN under investigation
The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." There are several websites available to help you either trade that unwanted gift card for another one you will use or sell it for cash.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Announces Naming Of Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women’s Basketball Team Center In Recognition of Major Gift To Women’s Excellence
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana Women's Basketball program's newly remodeled and renovated Team Center has a new name – the Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women's Basketball Team Center. The new name comes in recognition of a major gift from Sandra Eskenazi in support of the team center project and the...
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
1976: Knievel inspires Hoosier boy’s daring trash can jump
WRTV reporter Barbara Boyd introduced viewers to 13-year-old Terry "Evel Knievel" Bolinger on July 5, 1976. The teen attempted to jump 10 trash cans on his, 'Junker Special.'
WRBI Radio
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 Indianapolis
Jacob Keith Bannon, age 41 of Indianapolis passed away on January 15, 2023. Jacob was born on July 1, 1981 in Noblesville the son of Brian and Brenda (Tipton) Bannon. Jacob liked the outdoors, from swimming, to landscaping and gardening. He enjoyed hikes thru his family’s woods and listening to music. He had a deep love for his children.
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would increase the penalty for killing law enforcement animals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - One bill at the Indiana statehouse would increase the penalty for killing law enforcement animals. Wednesday, the courts and criminal code committee passed House Bill 13-06. If the bill is signed into law, the crime would become a level 5 felony. A level 5 felony carries...
