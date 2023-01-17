Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022
Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
Scientist
Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World
At the South African nature preserve where Miya Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
Phys.org
Phylogenetic bracketing suggests some dinosaurs' neuron density was equal to that of modern primates
Neuroscientist Suzana Herculano-Houzel, with Vanderbilt University, has shaken up the paleontology community with a study she conducted that resulted in evidence of some dinosaurs having neuron density in their brains equal to that of some modern primates. In her paper published in Journal of Comparative Neurology, Herculano-Houzel suggests that some...
Centre Daily
Fleshy, parasitic plant identified by scientists smells like poop — for a good reason
Scientists have identified a new species of an African plant known for its putrid smell. The Hydnora plant genus got an up-close examination of what differs among its plants in a review by U.K. and U.S scientists published in bioRxiv that has not yet been peer reviewed. The plant genus was first identified in 1775 and has included eight species.
msn.com
Kenya declares war on millions of birds after they raid crops
A drive by the Kenyan government to kill up to 6 million red-billed quelea birds that have invaded farms will have unintended consequences for raptors and other wild species, experts have warned. The continuing drought in the Horn of Africa has reduced the amount of native grass, whose seeds are...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Phys.org
Could feral animals in Australia become distinct species? Some early signs that it's possible
You might think evolution is glacially slow. At a species level, that's true. But evolution happens every time organisms produce offspring. The everyday mixing of genes—combined with mutations—throws up new generations upon which "selection pressure" will act. This pressure is popularly known as survival of the fittest, where...
Happiness caring for houseplants
Aside from planting some winter annuals and surveying freeze damage, there’s not much keeping gardeners busy in the landscape right now. As far as those shrubs that sustained freeze damage, do not prune them right now. Please wait and see what puts on new growth in the spring, then it’ll be more clear what to prune.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Eating Fishes: Japanese Macaques Feces Shows Evidence of Fish Hunting, Feeding
Fish consumption in monkeys was thought to be a rare occurrence, possibly occurring accidentally. However, evidence of fish-eating among Japanese macaques in the Kamikochi area has been suggested through fecal studies. The frequency with which fish DNA has been found in feces suggests more than just feeding on dead or...
Scientists Discover Tiny New Dwarf Boa Species
The average boa constrictor is 8 feet long (though some stretch further than 18 feet) and weighs around 60 pounds. It’s a fierce predator of South America and one of the largest snakes in the world. The newest boa species, however, is smaller than even a newborn version of its relative. At just a foot long, the tiny new member of the dwarf boa family is the smallest discovered yet.
Insectivorous Plants by Charles Darwin - Table of Links
By Official Account for HackerNoon Books @hackernoonbooks.We bring you the best public domain books in the history of the interwebs.
NATURAL SELECTION: OR, THE SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST
The preservation, during the battle for life, of varieties which possess any advantage in structure, constitution, or instinct, I have called Natural Selection; and Mr. Herbert Spencer has well expressed the same idea by the Survival of the Fittest. The term “natural selection” is in some respects a bad one, as it seems to imply conscious choice; but this will be disregarded after a little familiarity. No one objects to chemists speaking of “elective affinity”; and certainly an acid has no more choice in combining with a base than the conditions of life have in determining whether or not a new form be selected or preserved. The term is so far a good one as it brings into connection the production of domestic races by man’s power of selection and the natural preservation of varieties and species in a state of nature. For brevity sake I sometimes speak of natural selection as an intelligent power; in the same way as astronomers speak of the attraction of gravity as ruling the movements of the planets, or as agriculturists speak of man making domestic races by his power of selection. In the one case, as in the other, selection does nothing without variability, and this depends in some manner on the action of the surrounding circumstances in the organism. I have, also, often personified the word Nature; for I have found it difficult to avoid this ambiguity; but I mean by nature only the aggregate action and product of many natural laws, and by laws only the ascertained sequence of events.
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF ORGANIC BEINGS
January 20th 2023 New Story 17 min by @charlesdarwin. We are thus brought to the question which has been largely discussed by naturalists, namely, whether species have been created at one or more points of the earth’s surface. Undoubtedly there are many cases of extreme difficulty in understanding how the same species could possibly have migrated from some one point to the several distant and isolated points where now found. Nevertheless the simplicity of the view that each species was first produced within a single region captivates the mind. He who rejects it rejects the vera causa of ordinary generation with subsequent migration, and calls in the agency of a miracle. It is universally admitted that in most cases the area inhabited by a species is continuous; and that, when a plant or animal inhabits two points so distant from each other, or with an interval of such a nature, that the space could not have been easily passed over by migration, the fact is given as something remarkable and exceptional. The incapacity of migrating across a wide sea is more clear in the case of terrestrial mammals than perhaps with any other organic beings; and, accordingly, we find no inexplicable instances of the same mammals inhabiting distant points of the world. No geologist feels any difficulty in Great Britain possessing the same quadrupeds with the rest of Europe, for they were no doubt once united. But, if the same species can be produced at two separate points, why do we not find a single mammal common to Europe and Australia or South America? The conditions of life are nearly the same, so that a multitude of European animals and plants have become naturalized in America and Australia; and some of the aboriginal plants are identically the same at these distant points of the northern and southern hemispheres. The answer, as I believe, is, that mammals have not been able to migrate, whereas some plants, from their varied means of dispersal, have migrated across the wide and broken interspaces. The great and striking influence of barriers of all kinds is intelligible only on the view that the great majority of species have been produced on one side, and have not been able to migrate to the opposite side. Some few families, many sub-families, very many genera, and a still greater number of sections of genera, are confined to a single region: and it has been observed by several naturalists that the most natural genera, or those genera in which the species are most closely related to each other, are generally confined to the same country, or, if they have a wide range, that their range is continuous. What a strange anomaly it would be, if a directly opposite rule were to prevail, when we go down one step lower in the series, namely, to the individuals of the same species, and these had not been, at least at first, confined to some one region!
ON THE MANNER OF DEVELOPMENT OF MAN FROM SOME LOWER FORM
Variability of body and mind in man—Inheritance—Causes of variability—Laws of variation the same in man as in the lower animals—Direct action of the conditions of life—Effects of the increased use and disuse of parts—Arrested development—Reversion—Correlated variation—Rate of increase—Checks to increase—Natural selection—Man the most dominant animal in the world—Importance of his corporeal structure—The causes which have led to his becoming erect—Consequent changes of structure—Decrease in size of the canine teeth—Increased size and altered shape of the skull—Nakedness —Absence of a tail—Defenceless condition of man.
Biggest creatures that ever roamed Earth laid eggs just like birds
More than 250 shells unearthed in India reveal intimate details about the lives of the titanosaurs. The post Biggest creatures that ever roamed Earth laid eggs just like birds appeared first on Talker.
Phys.org
Carnivorous plants have turned to capturing mammal droppings
In a paper published today in the Annals of Botany, botanist Dr. Alastair Robinson, Manager Biodiversity Services at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and colleagues in Western Australia, Queensland, Malaysia, and Germany have shown that some Nepenthes (tropical pitcher plants) are capturing more nitrogen, and therefore nutrients, from mammal droppings as compared to those that capture insects.
a-z-animals.com
13 Animals That Look Like Squirrels
There are over 200 squirrel species, and their most distinctive characteristics are their large eyes and bushy tails. The fur color varies depending on the species. Moreover, it is common to find variations in color, even among squirrels of the same species. Squirrels are very diverse and live on almost...
THE PART PLAYED BY WORMS IN THE HISTORY OF THIS PLANET
The Formation of Vegetable Mold through the Action of Earthworms, page 305. Worms have played a more important part in the history of the world than most persons would at first suppose. In almost all humid countries they are extraordinarily numerous, and for their size possess great muscular power. In many parts of England a weight of more than ten tons (10,516 kilogrammes) of dry earth annually passes through their bodies and is brought to the surface on each acre of land; so that the whole superficial bed of vegetable mold passes through their bodies in the course of every few years. From the collapsing of the old burrows the mold is in constant though slow movement, and the particles composing it are thus rubbed together. By these means fresh surfaces are continually exposed to the action of the carbonic acid in the soil, and of the humus-acids which appear to be still more efficient in the decomposition of rocks. The generation of the humus-acids is probably hastened during the digestion of the many half-decayed leaves which worms consume. Thus the particles of earth, forming the superficial mold, are subjected to conditions eminently favorable for their decomposition and disintegration. Moreover,41 the particles of the softer rocks suffer some amount of mechanical trituration in the muscular gizzards of worms, in which small stones serve as mill-stones.
Phys.org
Harnessing light reflections from leaves to learn more about biodiversity and the characteristics of plants
The folded leaf of an oak tree, faded yellow, dotted with dark spots. We pick up on the information contained in leaves almost subconsciously when strolling through the forest. But the researchers at UZH's Remote Sensing Laboratories are taking this ability to the next level. Using a spectrometer, they measure...
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0