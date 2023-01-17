Read full article on original website
Related
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
American neuroscientist and concussion expert slammed slap fighting, just as the brutal sport makes inroads in the US
Power Slap, the latest brainchild of UFC boss Dana White, makes its debut Wednesday. The sport's ugly brutality has attracted critics.
sportszion.com
Ex-Jets DE Shaun Ellis knocks out a man like Ex-UFC champ Francis Ngannou while roadside brawl
Shaun Ellis, also known as “Big Katt,” was a former defensive end for the New York Jets. He had spent ten years with Gang Green before joining the Patriots for two seasons. The University of Tennessee graduate was a first-round choice (No. 12 overall) in the 2000 NFL...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
sportszion.com
“The baddest man on the planet” Jake Paul reacts to UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou forfeiting his title
Jake Paul shared his thoughts regarding UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou’s release from the UFC. The problem child believes Ngannou is the one and only heavyweight champion in MMA. However, Dana White then explained the reasoning for the abrupt decision and why he turned down the USC boss’s biggest offer.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou suggests “it is time” to officially call out Tyson Fury after the UFC heavyweight forfeits his title
Since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Francis Ngannou has not yet disclosed his plans for the future but has expressed a desire to fight in a boxing bout against Tyson Fury. Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, confirmed this weekend that heavyweight champion Francis had left the...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
MMAmania.com
‘Below average’ Francis Ngannou will get exposed in first boxing match — ‘He’s not that good’
Francis Ngannou paid more than $7 million to buy his freedom. Now “The Predator” is a free agent with the right to compete wherever he chooses after winning his unconditional release from UFC. There was talk of a potential boxing match against heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury; however, “The Gypsy King” may no longer be interested if Ngannou doesn’t have the UFC marketing machine behind him.
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
sportszion.com
‘I believe my path will cross’ Jon Jones claims potential fight with Francis Ngannou is still possible
Due to salary disparities, the UFC released heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earlier this week, and as a free agent, this American fighter is exploring new possibilities, including boxing. The predator was supposed to face the undefeated former UFC champion, Jon Jones, at the main event of UFC 285 at the...
sportszion.com
“Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth” WWE Legend Kevin Nash makes disturbing comments discussing son’s sudden demise from cardiac arrest
The passing of Kevin Nash’s son prevented him from moving on with his life. In a recent interview, he revealed that, as a result of his traumatic experience, he suffers from distressing suicidal thoughts. The WWE Hall of Famer on a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, in...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0