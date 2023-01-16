Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Giant Octopus Being Reeled In by Fishing Boat Terrifies Viewers
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
Watch dolphin sail through the air as it tries overtaking fishing boat off Australia
“I’ve seen it many times, but to get it on film is quite hard.”
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
nationalfisherman.com
Federal approvals clear way for Klamath River dam removals
A decades-long effort to remove four dams on the lower Klamath River in California and Oregon would be the largest dam removal in the world. The dam removals would reopen access to more than 400 miles of habitat for threatened coho salmon, Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and other threatened native fish.
Massive Sturgeon Jumps Out Of Water And Knocks A Kid Off A Tube In Maine
To be honest, I’m not a fan of tubing. Can we all just admit that it’s more fun for the people on the boat than it is for the people on the tube? I mean, you’re getting whipped around, bucked off over a wave, probably a concussion from knocking heads with the other people on the tube, or smacked in the face with a giants flying fish.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a beautiful outdoor state with lots of activities. Not only can you climb stunning mountains, hike through scenic trails, and canoe or kayak in crystal clear waters, but fishing is a huge hobby and sport in the state! Arizona is home to at least 128 lakes, so you won’t run out of fishing options.
Marconews.com
WATCH: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishing crew
Surreal footage has surfaced showing a commercial fishing crew releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat. The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: "Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest." Stephens told For The Win Outdoors that...
‘The fish is huge’: Fisherman goes overboard after hooking massive ahi
A catch of a lifetime may have cost a man his life. Police in Hawaii said Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island this weekend when he caught an ahi or tuna, The Associated Press reported. The fishing companion said Knittle exclaimed “The...
TSA’s ‘No Fly List’ Data Left Up for Grabs on Unprotected Server: Report
A Swiss hacker stumbled across an unprotected server maintained by a U.S. national airline that included the private information of “hundreds of thousands” of people registered on the American government’s federal “No Fly List” and terrorism database, according to the Daily Dot. The identities of nearly 1,000 employees with the airline, CommuteAir, were also compromised, the outlet reported. The hacker, who uses the alias maia arson crimew, told the Daily Dot that the exposed infrastructure could have allowed a bad actor to “completely own” the airline. The server was taken offline prior to publication, after the Daily Dot flagged it to CommuteAir, which told the outlet in a statement that the server was used for testing and development purposes. In its own statement, the TSA said that it was “aware of a potential cybersecurity incident with CommuteAir, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners.”Read it at Daily Dot
Comments / 0