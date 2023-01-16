ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalfisherman.com

Federal approvals clear way for Klamath River dam removals

A decades-long effort to remove four dams on the lower Klamath River in California and Oregon would be the largest dam removal in the world. The dam removals would reopen access to more than 400 miles of habitat for threatened coho salmon, Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and other threatened native fish.
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Arizona

Arizona is a beautiful outdoor state with lots of activities. Not only can you climb stunning mountains, hike through scenic trails, and canoe or kayak in crystal clear waters, but fishing is a huge hobby and sport in the state! Arizona is home to at least 128 lakes, so you won’t run out of fishing options.
Marconews.com

WATCH: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishing crew

Surreal footage has surfaced showing a commercial fishing crew releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat. The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: "Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest." Stephens told For The Win Outdoors that...
TheDailyBeast

TSA’s ‘No Fly List’ Data Left Up for Grabs on Unprotected Server: Report

A Swiss hacker stumbled across an unprotected server maintained by a U.S. national airline that included the private information of “hundreds of thousands” of people registered on the American government’s federal “No Fly List” and terrorism database, according to the Daily Dot. The identities of nearly 1,000 employees with the airline, CommuteAir, were also compromised, the outlet reported. The hacker, who uses the alias maia arson crimew, told the Daily Dot that the exposed infrastructure could have allowed a bad actor to “completely own” the airline. The server was taken offline prior to publication, after the Daily Dot flagged it to CommuteAir, which told the outlet in a statement that the server was used for testing and development purposes. In its own statement, the TSA said that it was “aware of a potential cybersecurity incident with CommuteAir, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners.”Read it at Daily Dot

