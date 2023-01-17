ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

connecticuthistory.org

Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18

On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrate National Southern Food Day at these CT spots

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Southern food may not be as popular in Connecticut as pizza and seafood, but you'll still find gems around the state serving craveable, soulful dishes. As National Southern Food Day comes up on Jan. 22, get your fill of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Laurie Santos steps down as Silliman Head of College

Laurie Santos, the celebrity professor who made national headlines for her “Psychology and the Good Life” course, announced on Tuesday that she will step down from her role as Silliman Head of College. Citing an effort to practice the wellness habits that she espouses in her course, Santos...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

12 inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve men and women were inducted into the 2022 Veterans Hall of Fame on Thursday in a ceremony at the state armory in Hartford. News 8 Co-Chief meteorologist, Gil Simmons, a marine veteran himself served as emcee. The Veterans Hall of Fame serves as a way to recognize veterans for their […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Rebelmatic Rips It Up on Friday At Café Nine

Rebelmatic has been described as “the sound of pre-gentrified New York” and when you give them a listen you’ll immediately understand why. With Creature on vocals, Alkatraz on guitar, Karnage on bass and Ramsey Jones on drums, their intense sound mirrors the grit and grime of their surroundings in the Big Apple.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Party Outsider Gets the Nod From Reps Committee for Stamford Board of Ed Seat

Members of the Board of Representatives Tuesday interrogated two candidates vying for an open school board seat, but the discussion that began around dinner time and ended past midnight was fueled by politics. Specifically, Democratic politics. The school board seat was vacated by a Democrat so, under the city Charter,...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar celebrates 5 year anniversary, offers special gift card promotion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big milestone! The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven just celebrated its 5 year anniversary. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this great culinary landscape,” says owner and chef Attilio Marini. “The beauty about cast iron is that you could get a even sear on the meat. It’s one of the oldest cooking metals that we use here in America, and it’s just something that I think everybody resonates with–and I want to bring back that nostalgic feel.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater

Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Boot Blacks and the Struggle to Survive in Hartford

A story circulated in Hartford toward the end of the 19th century about a young bootblack who worked on a steamship. Perhaps he found the competition on dry land too stiff; the number of boys working in the trade always grew when times were hard. But even the meager sum that shining shoes brought into the family sometimes meant the difference between eating and going hungry.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill

Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

West Haven schools closing achievement gap, officials say

WEST HAVEN — For years, education officials have discussed achievement gaps, disparities in educational achievement between students in different racial or socioeconomic categories or with different abilities, ordinarily reflected through high-stakes testing. Pointing to state data, however, city officials say West Haven students are achieving at roughly the same...
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Catholic Diocese of Norwich files plan for bankruptcy

NORWICH, Conn. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed a plan of reorganization Tuesday to settle the Diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization case. One element of the plan is to sell the land where Saint Bernard School is located. Part of the bankruptcy process, which has been going...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

FOX 61

Victim identified in New Haven homicide in Fair Haven area

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is dead after being shot in New Haven on Wednesday night, according to police. New Haven police said at about 8:31 p.m., they received a call regarding a person down on Chapel Street, near James Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Officers found a 40-year-old New Haven man who had been shot at River Street and James Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Acquires 932-Unit The Pavilions Apartment Community Located in Popular Hartford Submarket of Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of The Pavilions, a 932-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Manchester, Conn., a Hartford suburb. The property was acquired through a joint venture partnership between HGI and Cammeby's International Group. HGI and Cammeby's will assume all loan obligations from the seller.
MANCHESTER, CT

