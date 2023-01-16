ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Rally Pushes Crypto Mining Stocks Up

After a year-long winter accompanied by large losses within the mining sector, the current Bitcoin restoration is a reduction to miners. Furthermore, the Bitcoin value rally has rubbed off on crypto mining shares as they witness the very best efficiency prior to now 12 months. Within the 2022 bear market,...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023

Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...

