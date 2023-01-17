ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury Township, NJ

Roxbury Pooch Pawsitively Loves Hamming it Up

By Fred J. Aun
ROXBURY, NJ – In a world where human workers are being replaced by robots, self-checkout terminals and artificial intelligence, few consider the career challenges facing animal actors.

Exhibit A: Stuffed animals.

For Chase Glaser, a 7-year-old Yorkshire Terrier from Ledgewood, there’s always a stuffed animal waiting in the wings to take his job.

So far, Chase has managed to prove that his value as a tail-wagging Thespian can’t be matched by a lifeless, polyester puppy. His owner, Jean-Marie Glaser, said her 12-pound performer is having no trouble landing roles.

“On March first, second and fourth, he will be playing both Bruiser Woods and Rufus in Legally Blonde the Musical at The College of New Jersey in Ewing,” said Glaser, noting rehearsals begin Jan. 29.

Bruiser and Rufus are characters Chase has played before, so the most difficult part of the upcoming gig will be getting there. “We’ll probably go almost every day of the week, at night,” said Glaser, who is 75. “The worst part is that it’s in Ewing. It’s a trip.”

The good news is the gig comes with a paycheck. Most of Chase’s acting jobs have been in local community theaters that don’t pay. “Sometimes they give me gas money,” Glaser said. “Sometimes dog toys and treats. Other times I get nothing.”

That’s not fully accurate; Glaser - a Roxbury High School graduate who earns a living by painting animal portraits – gets enjoyment out of her little sidekick’s stagecraft.

“It keeps me active,” she said. “It gives me something to do besides twiddling my thumbs and painting. I’m often dealing with young people. Most people don’t believe I’m as old as I am.”

Chase’s feelings also come into it. Glaser said she had another dog that didn’t particularly like being on stage. Chase is the opposite.

“He loves doing the plays, loves all the attention from cast, crew and audiences at every show,” she said. “He loves to go. He is at the door waiting for me when it’s time to leave. I don’t have to say a word. And on nights when we don’t have a rehearsal or anything, he sits by door saying, ‘Let’s go!’”

Chase has performed at Drama Geeks Studios in Newton, Pax Amicus Castle Theatre in Budd Lake, Brundage Park Playhouse in Randolph, Rutgers University and elsewhere, said Glaser.

Even with all that experience, including appearances as Toto in The Wizard of Oz, Chase continues to refine his craft.

“In these shows, since they use little dogs, most of the time they get carried,” Glaser said. “Chase does walk onto the stage and sit when he’s told, most of the time. He's supposed to bark on command. So far, that’s not happening. But he does sit. He rolls over. He will do different things that I tell him, but not always.”

As a welcome aside, Chase’s presence at performances sometimes loosens up nervous new actors, according to Glaser. “He’s a pretty good therapy dog,” she said. “We work with a lot of younger people, and if they’re stressing about going up on stage, they go and sit with him a while to calm their nerves.”

