Westfield Honors Legacy of MLK, Reflects on Local Actions

WESTFIELD, NJ — A column of people marched through downtown Westfield Monday, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The march preceded Westfield’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Commemoration Service held at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, where community leaders prayed and reflected on the town’s progress toward social and racial justice.

“Through this past year we’ve continued our mission to use education, outreach and activism to keep racial and social justice on the minds of our neighbors and by honoring the past and creating an inclusive present and future for our town,” said Elizabeth Wolf, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield during the service.

Highlights of the past year included a community discussion on disrupting hate, a listening event of Dr. King’s “I have a Dream Speech,” and a Juneteenth celebration, she said.

“We support the Westfield Public School teachers who want to further their education on how to teach and talk about race, through our teacher scholarship fund, which we started this year and which provides incentives to teachers enrolling in a Rutgers graduate school course on teaching about race,” Wolf said.

Local leaders also recognized students for their work in a local essay and poetry contest and Superintendent Raymond González, who started with the district about a year and a half ago, discussed diversity in the educational system.

“We continue to build on the progress, increasing our efforts to instill cultural competence and awareness throughout our school community. Diversity, equity and inclusion has been a board approved district goal this year and the year before as we continue to develop and deepen our DEI practices and programs,” González said.

Mayor Shelley Brindle reflected on the actions of Westfield’s Human Relations Advisory Commission and the town’s role in fighting injustice, saying that it takes an entire community.

MORE: Westfield Renames South Avenue Traffic Circle After Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HRAC has partnered with the Westfield Memorial Library for a series of events entitled “Sharing Our Stories” to better understand various cultures and further understanding an acceptance, including recent sessions on Hindu and Indian Cultures.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a racial healing circle is planned to be held at the Westfield Memorial Library as part of that series, she said. All are welcome, but registration is required to secure a seat.

“As a community we must continue to stand in solidarity with all of our neighbors to ensure that all individuals regardless of race, gender, religious affiliation or sexual orientation are … part of a community where they are valued, appreciated and loved,” Brindle said.

All should be part of a community with members that stand up for each other when acts of discrimination occur, she said.

“An attack against one of us is an attack against all of us,” Brindle said.

Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh



















































