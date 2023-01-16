ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Westfield Honors Legacy of MLK, Reflects on Local Actions

By Matt Kadosh
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WESTFIELD, NJ — A column of people marched through downtown Westfield Monday, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The march preceded Westfield’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Commemoration Service held at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, where community leaders prayed and reflected on the town’s progress toward social and racial justice.

“Through this past year we’ve continued our mission to use education, outreach and activism to keep racial and social justice on the minds of our neighbors and by honoring the past and creating an inclusive present and future for our town,” said Elizabeth Wolf, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield during the service.

Highlights of the past year included a community discussion on disrupting hate, a listening event of Dr. King’s “I have a Dream Speech,” and a Juneteenth celebration, she said.

“We support the Westfield Public School teachers who want to further their education on how to teach and talk about race, through our teacher scholarship fund, which we started this year and which provides incentives to teachers enrolling in a Rutgers graduate school course on teaching about race,” Wolf said.

Local leaders also recognized students for their work in a local essay and poetry contest and Superintendent Raymond González, who started with the district about a year and a half ago, discussed diversity in the educational system.

“We continue to build on the progress, increasing our efforts to instill cultural competence and awareness throughout our school community. Diversity, equity and inclusion has been a board approved district goal this year and the year before as we continue to develop and deepen our DEI practices and programs,” González said.

Mayor Shelley Brindle reflected on the actions of Westfield’s Human Relations Advisory Commission and the town’s role in fighting injustice, saying that it takes an entire community.

MORE: Westfield Renames South Avenue Traffic Circle After Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HRAC has partnered with the Westfield Memorial Library for a series of events entitled “Sharing Our Stories” to better understand various cultures and further understanding an acceptance, including recent sessions on Hindu and Indian Cultures.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a racial healing circle is planned to be held at the Westfield Memorial Library as part of that series, she said. All are welcome, but registration is required to secure a seat.

“As a community we must continue to stand in solidarity with all of our neighbors to ensure that all individuals regardless of race, gender, religious affiliation or sexual orientation are … part of a community where they are valued, appreciated and loved,” Brindle said.

All should be part of a community with members that stand up for each other when acts of discrimination occur, she said.

“An attack against one of us is an attack against all of us,” Brindle said.

Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9qiS_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dE6wK_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUoOt_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCmUY_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkMWB_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4K6U_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kzXq_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmoQ6_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7dOQ_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejkXS_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cZVl_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYGx5_0kGtyMzK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owT5m_0kGtyMzK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Celebrations in Union

UNION, NJ – Union is planning several events throughout February to commemorate and celebrate Black History Month: Film Screening:  “The Woman King”              Saturday, February 11, 2 p.m.             Jefferson School Auditorium, 155 Hilton Ave., Vauxhall The event is free of charge, but tickets are required.  Residents can pick up two free tickets at Town Hall, 1976 Morris Avenue.  Note:  The film is rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity. Black Excellence Art Gallery             Friday, February 17, 6 to 9 p.m.             Vauxhall Meeting Center, 333 Hilton Ave., Vauxhall Enjoy an evening of Black art at a pop-up gallery celebrating and featuring local Black artists. Admission is free. There will be non-alcoholic champagne and light bites. Black History Month Expo and Vendor Fair             Saturday, February 25, 1 to 5 p.m.             Union Senior Center, 652 Rahway Avenue The township’s first ever Black History Month Celebration featuring live music and performances, Black art, local Black-owned business vendors, and food trucks. The Eulace Peacock Unsung Hero Award will be presented during the event.  
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank YMCA Joins Partners for Hearts of Hope Breakfast

Red Bank, NJ: The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County and community partners continue to provide urgent support for rising mental health needs of youth and families. Join the Y, Collier Youth Services, Family & Children's Service, Hope for Children Foundation and Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide at their annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast. They'll celebrate their community partnership with New Jersey Natural Gas, and hear from mission speaker, Alisha DeLorenzo, Social Emotional Learning Coordinator in the Asbury Park School District. What: 2023 Hearts of Hope Breakfast Where: Brookdale Community College, Warner Student Life Center, Navesink Room, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft NJ 07738 When: Tuesday, February 14 Time: 8:15am Tickets & Sponsorships To purchase tickets or become a Sponsor click HERE.  
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood SPFK12 District Recognizes Teachers of the Year

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood SPFK12 District recognized its Governor's Educator of the Year Award recipients for 2022-23 at the Board of Education meeting held in the Evergreen School auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.  Brunner Elementary School (presented by principal Dr. Scott Bortnick) Samantha Strulowitz Tara Tencza Coles Elementary School (presented by principal Sandy Fehte) Jennifer Liang Javier Rodriguez Evergreen Elementary School (presented by Dr. Scott Bortnick on behalf of Erin Mullman) Jamie Socha Kerry Mullany McGinn Elementary School (presented by principal Dr. Sasha Slocum) Amanda Marchica Sandra Reo School One Elementary School (presented by principal Justin Fiory) Ellen Young Stacy Rayner Nettingham Middle School (presented by principal Dr. Jocelyn Dumaresq) Susan Zazzara Nancy Vicari Terrill Middle School (presented by principal Dr. Kevin Holloway) Trey Shore Amanda Wolf Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School (presented by principal Dr. David Heisey) Randy Koetzner NJ Exemplary Educator of the Year Award Recipients Brunner Elementary School (presented by principal Dr. Scott Bortnick) Samantha Melworm SPFK12 District (presented by principal Dr. Robert McGarry) Jordan Gribbin McGinn Elementary School (presented by principal Dr. Sasha Slocum) Kristen Cecchini Additionally, Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School athletic director Ryan Miller presented Raiders track coach Jeff Koegel with the NJSIAA Girls Track Coach of the Year Award at the meeting. 
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Celebrate Black History Month in Union County with Poetry and Music by Langston and Beethoven

Union County is offering a free event in celebration of Black History Month. Read the press release issued by the Union County Board of County Commissioners to learn more about this evening of poetry and music. The event is free, but seats need to be reserved in advance. Contact: Kelly Martins, 908-527-4419 Director, Office of Public Information Tina Casey, Deputy Director, 908-527-4346 Union County, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month 2023, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to present Langston & Beethoven: Black & Proud, a free evening of poetry and music exploring the life and times of the poet, social activist, novelist, playwright,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Macy's Joins with BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood to District Coats

About 750 winter coats along with hats and gloves were distributed free of charge to Newark's South Ward families through the third annual coat giveaway hosted by BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood in partnership with Macy’s. “Seeing families leave our pop-up shop with quality coats, hats and gloves is truly heartwarming," said Dominique Lee, founder and CEO of BRICK Education Network. "This event reinforces South Ward Promise Neighborhood’s commitment to service our community’s needs all year long." A Macy’s pop-up shop was set up at Greater Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, and community members had a full...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Milltown PTO Holding Super 50/50

MILLTOWN, NJ - The Milltown PTO is holding a Super 50/50 this winter. Tickets are $25 each and there will be only one grand prize winner chosen. A total of 500 tickets will be sold. If all the tickets are sold, the grand prize winner is looking at a prize of $6250. In the event all 500 tickets are not sold, the grand prize winner will receive 50 percent of the total collected.  All the proceeds from the Super 50/50 go to support the purchase of educational materials, instructional support, technology upgrades, mini-grants and book fairs for the Parkview and Joyce...
MILLTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lions Club Announces 'Illuminate Somers' Winners

SOMERS, N.Y. - The Somers Lions Club is pleased to announce the winners of the recent Illuminate Somers contest. On Dec.16, hundreds of Somers residents took a tour of holiday decoration displays around town in their cars, led by the Somers Highway Department. They received hot chocolate, maps and a visit from Santa Claus as they lined up at Reis Park before the tour. A panel of judges evaluated all submitted entries and determined winners in several categories. Each will receive a gift card. Best Overall Decorations Norton Family, 3 Wellington Lane Brightest/Most Colorful Decorations Ondrovic Family, 6 Deans Bridge Road Most Original/Creative Decorations DeFeo Family, 13 Chambers Drive Best Figurines/Inflatables Dellaripa Family, 2532 Quaker Church Road Best Classic Decorations Baker Family, 7 Lounsbury Drive Additionally, the community voted on a “Community Choice” decoration award. There was a tie between 1 Somerset Drive and 5 Richard Somers Road. Each will receive a gift card. Thanks to everyone who participated, either by entering their decorated homes, going on the tour and/or voting. And a special thanks to the Somers Highway Department, Somers Police and the Somers Leos Club, who were instrumental in making the evening a success, despite less than ideal weather conditions.     
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Hundreds Contribute to Livingston's 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Committee for Diversity & Inclusion (LCDI) held its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day of Service on Monday at the Livingston Senior and Community Center, where many organizations conducted service projects and several speakers shared thoughts on equality and peace with several hundred participants. Mayor Michael Vieira welcomed attendees and thanked LCDI members for organizing the event, including co-chairs Nalit Patel and Asha Samant as well as former co-chairs Alyse Heilpren and Saba Kahn. “If only Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive today, and if he could take a look at our town of Livingston—a...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

YMCA of Greater Monmouth County is Here for Mental Health Needs

Red Bank, NJ: As mental health needs continue to rise for individuals, children and families, schools and educators —know that the Y is here with safe, confidential mental health support, 24-7, remote and in-person. Their team of certified Counseling and Social Services clinicians specialize in social work, clinical, alcohol and drug counseling, and traumatic loss. Call 732-290-9040 to reach Y counseling directly. If you or someone you know is having an emergency, call 911 or optionally 988, a national 24/7, confidential suicide and crisis lifeline. Click HERE to learn how the Y can help.  
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorabilia Display Showcases Combined West Orange High School History

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The first public school in West Orange was the Saint Mark’s school built around 1863. A historical roadside marker at 80 Main Street now marks the location. St. Mark’s did not have a high school program and any students from West Orange who wanted to attend high school had to do so at Orange High School and pay a tuition. In 1892 the State of New Jersey enacted new laws requiring all townships to establish a local board of education. The first president of the newly formed West Orange Board of Education was George R. Stagg. He...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham High Theatre Teacher: 'This was a record-breaking year for CHS Theatre students'; 20 Chatham Students Win Awards

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- A total of 20 Chatham High theatre students were recognized with 2023 Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey Governor's Awards recently at Montclair State University. “This was a record-breaking year for CHS Theatre students--taking home 20 awards in total," Laura Russo, CHS theatre teacher, said. "I am beyond proud of their hard work and dedication to this event. The encouragement and support they provide one another throughout the day is truly unmatched.” Chatham students winning awards included Tommy Nonnenmacher - Senior Scholarship Winner; Julia Wilcox - 1st Place Contrasting Monologues; Tommy Nonnenmacher - 1st Place Musical Solo; Emma Eveleth - 1st Place Short...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Central Bucks High School Seniors Won Science Awards in National Competition

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Two Central Bucks high school seniors are among an elite group of 300 winners in one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions. CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. Their schools will also receive $2,000. The winners were chosen from nearly 2,000 applications from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries. Scholars were chosen based on their outstanding research, leadership skills, community involvement, commitment to academics, creativity in asking scientific questions...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

'Beloved Bath' Store Provides Meaningful Employment for People with Autism

WEST ORANGE, NJ –West Orange resident Pat Miller met Pam Kattouf a couple of decades ago on a playground when their sons were young. They stayed in touch, and both of their sons were later diagnosed with autism. Kattouf shared, “The bonds of our friendship deepened as we dedicated ourselves to finding ways to help our children thrive and flourish.” She continued, “We discovered the magic of relaxing salt and lavender baths made the boys more calm, centered and happy after a soak.”, Their sons, Justin and John, loved making bath mixtures with them. Kattouf explained what inspired them to open their shop. “The boys’...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier

PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read.  From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Welcomes One of the Most Diverse Classes of Police Recruits, The "Clean18"

PATERSON, NJ – Mayor Andre Sayegh, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale and Acting Police Chief Englebert Ribeiro administered the oath of office to the newest group of recruits to join the Paterson Police Department on Wednesday. “You are the face of the City,” Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. said. “Whenever you hear of a police officer going south, not doing the right thing, it reflects the entire community of Paterson. I am proud of each and every one of you. My sincerest congratulations. You have a great responsibility. I am heartened by your bravery.”  “Your path will test your integrity,” Ribeiro said. “Your path...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Warehouse Proponent Wants Roxbury Councilman Gone

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury Councilman Bob DeFillippo’s public comments about the proposed construction of warehouses on the former Hercules explosives site do not mean he’s biased against the project and needs to recuse himself from township Planning Board hearings on the application, insists the board’s lawyer. DeFillippo’s recusal from the Planning Board’s upcoming hearings on the project was demanded Tuesday by Hartz Mountain Industries, the company wanting to build five large warehouses on the land. The request came from Steven Mlenak, a lawyer representing Hartz Mountain. Mlenak took issue with DeFillippo’s comments, at an Oct. 11, 2022 township council meeting, about the proposal....
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Visitation at Holmdel Funeral Home Continues Thursday for Jackie Montanaro and daughter Madelyn, 6. Funeral Mass at St. Benedict's Friday.

Photo above shows some of the enlarged pictures displayed at the Tuesday evening Vigil for the Montanaro family, at Hazlet's Veterans Park.  "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead  (this is the quote referenced by Jackie Montanaro's father Joe Autera, when speaking to the crowd at the vigil). HAZLET, NJ: Road closures were provided by Holmdel Police Wednesday, and continue this evening, to accommodate the traffic flow for large crowds visiting Holmdel Funeral Home, located on South Holmdel Road, in Holmdel, NJ. Thousands of mourners are visiting the funeral...
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Airsoft Weapon' Taken From Student at Columbia Middle School

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - At 12:09 p.m. on Friday, Columbia Middle School Principal Paul Kobliska sent an email to parents stating there was an incident involving the Class III Officer taking a "weapon into custody from a student." "The BHPD were immediately notified, the weapon was secured and taken without incident, and the child was removed from class. No student or staff are in danger," the statement said. The BHPD further investigated and recently released the following statement from Chief Jason Massimino. Earlier today, there was an incident at Columbia Middle School in Berkeley Heights in which a replica airsoft weapon was confiscated from...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Remembers the Life and Legacy of Bishop Arthur George Brett

PATERSON, NJ – Bishop Arthur George Brett was born in Jamaica in 1953. At eight years old, Brett’s love for the Lord was demonstrated when he was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ under the leadership of the late Apostle Sylvester A. Cole, a resolution in his honor read.  In 1972, Brett migrated to the United States to join his mother Pastor Ida Higgins and became a member of Church of Jesus Christ Inc. (CJC) in Paterson under the leadership of the late Apostle Roy C. Williams. Bishop Brett was a...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Performing Arts Center Welcomes C4 Trio As Part of the PAC the House Series

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Performing Arts Center presents a performance by the C4 Trio as part of the PAC the House series on Saturday, January 21, 2023.    The Hackensack Performing Arts Center is a home that nurtures new artists, playwrights, musicians, directors, choreographers, and visual artists. It is also home to professional theater companies and arts organizations. They showcase premier performers, including Broadway and Hollywood stars, as well as Grammy-winning artists.   Hackensack, NJ - The C4 Trio is regarded as one of the most avant-garde and unique musical proposals of the Latin American and Venezuelan music scenes. They have created a...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy