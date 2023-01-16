ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

PHOTOS: Camden Eastside Dispenses with Delaware's Sanford High, 65-55

 4 days ago

Camden Eastside bested Delaware's Sanford High, 65-55, at Rowan University on Jan. 15.

In a game fraught with turnovers, the high scorer was Jahaan Green with 18 points. "We were throwing the ball all over the place," Eastside coach Kenny Avent said. "We got to do better. We can't win games against good teams playing like that."

Next up for Camden Eastside is a home game against Camden Catholic on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

