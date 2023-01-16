ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more

CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Julia Kline, candidate for new local Police District Council, talks accountability and public safety alternatives

Julia Kline, a former CPS educator and current independent coach and consultant, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt

On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
OAK PARK, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Harper Court Phase II construction start imminent

Developers plan to start building 300,000-square-foot Harper Court Phase II this month, with construction expected to finish by the middle of next year. Two firms, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners, announced reconfigured plans for the project last year. It is now to consist of a 13-story tower north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court. It will also take the place of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. — the restaurant it housed closed in 2012 — which is expected to be demolished shortly.
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

JV Starts Construction on Chicago Mixed-Use Property

The project is the first major development to launch in the Streeterville neighborhood since 2019. A joint venture has launched construction on The Saint Grand, a mixed-use project in Chicago’s downtown Streeterville neighborhood. The partners in the 21-story development at Grand Avenue and St. Clair Street are Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development. Offices will be available for tenant buildout later this year, with residential unit delivery slated for early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents

Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

