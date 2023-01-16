Read full article on original website
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Troubled Kenwood Apartment Building Repairs Stalled Yet Again As Landlord Violates Agreement
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment tower again violated an agreement that allowed the company to maintain control of the property, causing court-ordered repair work to stall for the third time in recent months. Despite that — and against residents’ wishes — owner Apex Chicago...
Jocelyn Hare, U. of C. project director, running for 5th Ward alderman
Jocelyn Hare, a Harris School of Public Policy project director who ran for 5th Ward alderman eight years ago against outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), is running again this year. Stressing a policy background, Hare said she will pay individual attention to the ward's distinct communities and uplift constituents' voices in decision-making.
5th Ward candidates debate housing, social justice at Sunday forum
Fifth Ward aldermanic candidates have differing housing and development proposals, but the 10 who showed up to a Sunday, Jan. 15 forum agreed that trees in Jackson and South Shore Park should stop getting cut down. But much more of the debate at the forum, organized by the group Save...
ABC7 Chicago
IL lawmakers approve sending $20M to city for Chicago migrant care; Mayor Lightfoot hoped for more
CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to receive $20 million from the state to care for migrants arriving in the city. On Jan. 10, state lawmakers passed an appropriations bill containing the millions for costs associated with "shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food" and other needs for asylum seekers. The bill is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
Julia Kline, candidate for new local Police District Council, talks accountability and public safety alternatives
Julia Kline, a former CPS educator and current independent coach and consultant, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
Swept Into Office by Promises of Reform, Lightfoot Faces New Scrutiny on Ethics Record
Lori Lightfoot won every Chicago ward in her first bid for mayor after her campaign took off like a rocket, fueled by promises that she alone could put an end the notion that placing Chicago government and integrity in the same sentence is an oxymoron at best, or a joke at worst.
City Council Zoning board approves 'Soul City Kitchens' in South Side
The City Council’s Zoning Committee has approved changes needed to clear the way for “Soul City Kitchens” to take over a century-old building that was once a Streets and Sanitation Department facility.
Crime is on Chicagoans’ minds. Here’s how nine mayoral hopefuls say they would address it.
South Side resident Sherri Allen-Reeves is still looking for a candidate to support for Chicago mayor and, like many voters, she’s looking for someone who can best address the city’s violent crime. From the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, where she lives, to Bronzeville, where she works as a homeless...
oakpark.com
Little to show for Oak Park on Roosevelt
On Jan. 5, the Village of Oak Park Plan Commission held their first public hearing of 2023 to consider a zoning amendment for the property located at 6536 Roosevelt Road. The property’s current status is a vacant lot after the purchase and demolition of the building that had been the Salvation Army resale store. The application for the zoning amendment and variances was submitted by agents for Turano Baking Company with plans to expand the office and/or plant’s parking lot.
Harper Court Phase II construction start imminent
Developers plan to start building 300,000-square-foot Harper Court Phase II this month, with construction expected to finish by the middle of next year. Two firms, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners, announced reconfigured plans for the project last year. It is now to consist of a 13-story tower north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court. It will also take the place of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. — the restaurant it housed closed in 2012 — which is expected to be demolished shortly.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
Woodlawn residents frustrated at city rollout of temporary migrant shelter
After several delays of the city’s plan to house migrants in a repurposed Woodlawn school, hundreds of residents gathered for a community meeting last week to voice their frustrations and demand answers from officials. During a heated two-and-a-half hour meeting Thursday night, Jan. 12, at the Apostolic Church of...
rejournals.com
Rent prices finally falling in Chicago? A little, but the suburbs are a different story, based on a new report by Apartment List
After months of tiresome, big-budget rents, are prices finally going down in Chicago? Maybe a little, according to Apartment List’s January Rent Report—but the findings might surprise you. Median rent in Chicago fell by 1.1% in December and has now increased by a total of 5.5% year-over-year. Chicago’s...
multihousingnews.com
JV Starts Construction on Chicago Mixed-Use Property
The project is the first major development to launch in the Streeterville neighborhood since 2019. A joint venture has launched construction on The Saint Grand, a mixed-use project in Chicago’s downtown Streeterville neighborhood. The partners in the 21-story development at Grand Avenue and St. Clair Street are Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development. Offices will be available for tenant buildout later this year, with residential unit delivery slated for early 2024.
Johnson outraised all Chicago mayoral candidates with nearly $2M last quarter
Mayoral challengers Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia have closed the fundraising gap with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still spending twice as much as she’s raising. None of them has caught millionaire businessman Willie Wilson.
Six Corners Aldi Plans To Open Late This Year At Clarendale Senior Living Building
PORTAGE PARK — The long-awaited Aldi grocery store planned for the ground floor of a Six Corners development will open in late 2023, a company spokesperson said. Aldi will be the anchor retail tenant of The Clarendale, the senior living complex at 4747 W. Irving Park Road that plans to open to residents in the spring, development officials previously said.
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents
Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
