ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers

I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Popular Manchester Restaurant Permanently Closing

After 60 years a popular restaurant in Manchester is closing for good. The original Blake’s Restaurant & Ice Cream on South Main Street will close its doors this Saturday. The Blake’s on Hooksett Road closed two-years ago. Blake’s Creamery dates back to 1900 and the company says it will continue to make ice cream for distribution to wholesale customers throughout in New England.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Have You Seen This House That Looks Like a Boot in Hudson, New Hampshire?

A while back, a dude named Tom Jones was on a hike in Hudson, New Hampshire, when he came across something a little peculiar. It appeared to be a boot-shaped little house. Now, that's something you don't see everyday! He posted the photo on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page with the caption "You find the weirdest things while hiking in NH lol"
HUDSON, NH
worldatlas.com

12 Most Charming Towns in New England

New England boasts one-of-a-kind charm with nautical experiences amidst the American atmosphere, and fall foliages unparalleled anywhere else in the world. The coastal region spreads over six northeastern states and includes countless shining gems along the shores that lucky residents call home. These charming towns immerse visitors in the scenic romance of the attraction-laden landscapes, endless water views, and historical sights galore.
CAMDEN, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy