Shaq Has A New Goal To Be An Underwear Model, And I’m So Here For His ‘Chiseled’ Comments

2022 was a big year for Shaquille O'Neal, especially when it comes to self-improvement. The basketball legend spent the past year taking responsibility for his divorce , paying people's tabs at restaurants , and losing some weight . In regards to that last point, the former NBA center is known as an all-time "big man" from his time in the NBA but slimmed down a decent bit in the past year. Now, he's upping the ante in 2023 with a goal to be an underwear model, and I'm so here for his "chiseled" comments.

Shaquille O'Neal seems to be incredibly pleased with how his weight loss journey is progressing, based on an interview he did with Entertainment Tonight . O'Neal revealed exactly how much he lost in 2022, and it's pretty impressive. With that, he sounds pumped about his goal for 2023:

I lost 40 pounds. I need to lose about 20 more, but impressive. Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons.

It never hurts to have positive goals. Honestly, even if he doesn't lose the 20 pounds, it's hard to imagine any company would turn down the opportunity to have Shaq rep their underwear brand. The former Los Angeles Lakers star added that he's giving himself until his birthday, March 6th, to reach this goal. Hopefully, he's been diligent, as he has less than two months left to reach that goal. I'm happy for him, though, and glad to hear that he's put in the work to get the body that he wants.

As far as what advice he had for others hoping to get their own weight loss goals on track in 2023, Shaquille O'Neal advised that they start with a thirty-minute walk each day. It may not seem like a lot but, hey, keep in mind that O'Neal dropped enough weight that Inside The NBA co-host Kenny Smith managed to push him into a Christmas tree . So I reckon the man knows what he's talking about.

The unfortunate part of his routine so far, however, has been his need to sacrifice some of his favorite vices in order to stay on track. For the hall of famer, this meant cutting soda and bread from his diet. The Diesel revealed that he hadn't had soda in a while but didn't say anything in regards to the bread. Perhaps if he can cut down on the carbs, his dreams of being an underwear model alongside his sons will come true sooner rather than later.

I'm not sure whether or not Shaquille O'Neal will reach his "chiseled" physique by his birthday but, given the litany of impressive goals he accomplished throughout his career, it's hard to imagine he won't reach this one eventually. More power to him if he does, as I can't think of anyone who wouldn't kill to have washboard abs in their 50s.

At the very least, I can imagine that Charles Barkley will think twice before razzing Shaq during future installments of Inside The NBA , unless he decides to hit the gym as well. Then again, I'm not even sure even a ripped Shaq would deter Sir Charles from cracking jokes, especially when other stars like Kevin Durant can't even do so.

As you join me in rooting for Shaquille O'Neal's weight loss journey, check out his introspective docuseries, Shaq , by picking up an HBO Max subscription . There's a reason he's one of the most imposing figures in all of professional sports -- though his height does factor into that as well, I suppose.