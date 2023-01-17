Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Louisiana this weekendKristen WaltersRaceland, LA
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Related
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana
If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
Video Captures Images of Deer Getting High and Freaking Out
Louisiana hunters all have a good deer story in their repertoire. The story usually ends with the deer getting away. But every now and then we hear a story from the woods that most of us would not even consider believing if there was no video proof. This is one...
Crawfish King Cake? It’s for Real and You Can Make Your Own
What could be more Louisiana than crawfish? Okay, maybe King Cake could be, but what if you combined two of Louisiana's favorite and most iconic dishes together as one? I have to admit I was "today years old" when I realized that such a King Cake existed. As many of...
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
If South Louisiana Made A Mix Tape, Here’s What Would Be On It
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
Popular Louisiana TikTok Star Dies Suddenly At 33
Taylor LeJeune of Lafayette, known as wafffler69, who had over 1.8 million followers on TikTok passed away died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He became very popular by posting videos on TikTok of himself eating bizarre and very unique foods. Clayton Claydorm, Taylor's brother, released a video on TikTok breaking the heart-breaking...
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0